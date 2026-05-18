Trump Calls Taiwan Arms Deal A 'Negotiating Chip'; Taipei Says US Weapons Are Key Deterrent Against China

Summary of this article
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said US arms sales are “the most important deterrent” against regional conflict after Donald Trump questioned future military support for the island.
Taiwan sought to calm concerns over Trump’s remarks.
It insisted that the country would not surrender its sovereignty or democratic system under pressure from China.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Sunday described arms purchases from the United States as “the most important deterrent” against regional conflict and instability, after US President Donald Trump questioned continued American military support for the island following his recent visit to China.
In a statement, Lai said US arms sales and security cooperation with Taiwan are not only backed by law but also play a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.
“We thank President Trump for his continued support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait since his first term, including the continuous increase in the scale and amount of arms sales to Taiwan,” he said.
Lai’s remarks came days after Trump cast doubt on whether the United States would continue supplying weapons to Taiwan. The island is self-ruled but is claimed by China. There has also been an increase in escalations of military display as a measure to intimidate Taiwan.
While the United States does not officially recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation, Washington remains Taipei’s most significant international backer and primary arms supplier.
Under US law, the American government is obligated to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and regards threats against the island as a matter of serious concern, AP reported.
In December, Trump approved a 11 billion USD arms package for Taiwan, including missiles, drones, artillery systems and military software.
“It’s a very good negotiating chip for us frankly,” he said.
Trump’s comments sparked concern in Taiwan, though the Taiwanese government has attempted to reassure the public by stressing that official US policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged.
“Taiwan will not provoke or escalate conflict, but it will also not relinquish its national sovereignty and dignity, or its democratic and free way of life, under pressure,” Lai said in his statement, accusing China of being “the root cause of undermining regional peace and stability and attempting to change the status quo.”
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also weighed in on the issue during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday. He said Trump was still “considering how to move forward on” arms sales to Taiwan, noting that previous US presidents had also paused such sales at different points.
“When the president makes a decision on national security, it’s really based on American security needs first though,” Greer said.