Trump Calls Taiwan Arms Deal A 'Negotiating Chip'; Taipei Says US Weapons Are Key Deterrent Against China

Trump said a proposed USD 14 billion arms package for Taiwan would “depend on China” and described the deal as “a very good negotiating chip for us frankly.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
China Imposes Sanctions On Top US Defence Firms For Supplying Arms To Taiwan
Trump Calls Taiwan Arms Deal A 'Negotiating Chip'; Taipei Says US Weapons Are Key Deterrent Against China
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said US arms sales are “the most important deterrent” against regional conflict after Donald Trump questioned future military support for the island.

  • Taiwan sought to calm concerns over Trump’s remarks.

  • It insisted that the country would not surrender its sovereignty or democratic system under pressure from China.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Sunday described arms purchases from the United States as “the most important deterrent” against regional conflict and instability, after US President Donald Trump questioned continued American military support for the island following his recent visit to China.

In a statement, Lai said US arms sales and security cooperation with Taiwan are not only backed by law but also play a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

“We thank President Trump for his continued support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait since his first term, including the continuous increase in the scale and amount of arms sales to Taiwan,” he said.

Lai’s remarks came days after Trump cast doubt on whether the United States would continue supplying weapons to Taiwan. The island is self-ruled but is claimed by China. There has also been an increase in escalations of military display as a measure to intimidate Taiwan.

President Donald Trump, left, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing. - Mark Schiefelbein
Xi Warns US Over Taiwan As Trump Calls Chinese President A 'Great Leader' At High-Stakes Beijing Summit

BY Outlook News Desk

While the United States does not officially recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation, Washington remains Taipei’s most significant international backer and primary arms supplier.

Related Content
Even as several countries attempt to negotiate a compromise that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease regional tensions, Trump dismissed Iran’s latest proposal. - File photo; Representative image
Trump Weighs Fresh Iran Strikes After China Visit, ‘Epic Fury 2.0’ Plans Ready: Report
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026. - Evan Vucci
At Trump-Xi Summit, China Draws Red Line, Warns Of 'Conflicts' Over Taiwan 
Marco Rubio - X; Representative image
Trump-Xi Summit Puts Focus Back On Marco Rubio’s China Stance
Jimmy Lai - X.com
Jimmy Lai Case Explained: Press Freedom, Politics and the Trump-Xi Summit Focus
Related Content

Under US law, the American government is obligated to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and regards threats against the island as a matter of serious concern, AP reported.

In December, Trump approved a 11 billion USD arms package for Taiwan, including missiles, drones, artillery systems and military software.

However, in an interview aired Friday on Fox News, shortly after concluding his China visit, Trump said he had not yet approved a proposed USD 14 billion arms package for Taiwan and suggested the decision would “depend on China.”

“It’s a very good negotiating chip for us frankly,” he said.

Trump’s comments sparked concern in Taiwan, though the Taiwanese government has attempted to reassure the public by stressing that official US policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged.

“Taiwan will not provoke or escalate conflict, but it will also not relinquish its national sovereignty and dignity, or its democratic and free way of life, under pressure,” Lai said in his statement, accusing China of being “the root cause of undermining regional peace and stability and attempting to change the status quo.”

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also weighed in on the issue during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday. He said Trump was still “considering how to move forward on” arms sales to Taiwan, noting that previous US presidents had also paused such sales at different points.

“When the president makes a decision on national security, it’s really based on American security needs first though,” Greer said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories