Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Italian Open Final: World No. 1 Wins Historic Title Ahead Of French Open

Jannik Sinner rewrote history in Rome on Sunday (May 17), becoming the first Italian man in 50 years to win the Italian Open men's singles title. The world number one defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 on the red clay of the Foro Italico, also becoming only the second man after Novak Djokovic to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events — the biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams. Sinner now owns 10 Masters 1000 titles, including two crowns in Miami, and has not lost a set in any Masters 1000 final he has won. With no Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles line-up, the 24-year-old reiterated his status as the overwhelming favourite at the upcoming French Open.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud Italian Open 2026 final
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds his trophy while Italian President Sergio Mattarella, center, and former tennis champion Adriano Panatta applaud, after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
1/14
Sinner and Ruud trophy ceremon
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and second placed Casper Ruud, of Norway, right, pose after their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Sinner matches Djokovic Masters record
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, poses with his trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Sinner 2026 Italian Open champion
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, receives his trophy from Italian President Sergio Mattarella after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Jannik Sinner Foro Italico triumph
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, poses with his trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
2026 Italian Open mens singles final
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
Italian Open 2026 final
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
italian open tennis tournament
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, embraces Casper Ruud, of Norway, after defeating him 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
ATP Rome 2026 mens singles
Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts during his final match against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
ATP Rome 2026 mens singles
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
Sinner vs Ruud head to head record
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates winning a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Internazionali BNL dItalia final
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Casper Ruud vs Jannik Sinner match history
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud H2H Sinner vs Ruud head to head record
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Sinner vs Ruud highlights
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories