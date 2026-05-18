Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Italian Open Final: World No. 1 Wins Historic Title Ahead Of French Open

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds his trophy while Italian President Sergio Mattarella, center, and former tennis champion Adriano Panatta applaud, after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

1/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and second placed Casper Ruud, of Norway, right, pose after their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





2/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, poses with his trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





3/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, receives his trophy from Italian President Sergio Mattarella after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





4/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, poses with his trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match to win the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





5/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





6/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





7/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, embraces Casper Ruud, of Norway, after defeating him 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





8/14 Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts during his final match against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino





9/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino





10/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates winning a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino





11/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





12/14 Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





13/14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





14/14 Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





