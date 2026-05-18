Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Italian Open Final: World No. 1 Wins Historic Title Ahead Of French Open
Jannik Sinner rewrote history in Rome on Sunday (May 17), becoming the first Italian man in 50 years to win the Italian Open men's singles title. The world number one defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 on the red clay of the Foro Italico, also becoming only the second man after Novak Djokovic to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events — the biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams. Sinner now owns 10 Masters 1000 titles, including two crowns in Miami, and has not lost a set in any Masters 1000 final he has won. With no Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles line-up, the 24-year-old reiterated his status as the overwhelming favourite at the upcoming French Open.
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