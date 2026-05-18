Nine Critically Injured in Fatehpur Gas Explosion

Summary of this article
Nine people were severely injured in a devastating house explosion triggered by a gas leak in Fatehpur district, Pilkhini village.
District authorities and local police immediately established a "green corridor," ensuring that ambulances could cut through traffic without delay.
The victims were initially rushed to Malwan Medical College, the severity of their burn injuries required advanced medical care, prompting an urgent transfer to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur.
A horrific domestic accident shook Pilkhini village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district when a routine evening took a tragic turn, leaving nine people severely injured in a devastating house explosion triggered by a gas leak.
The quiet rhythm of the village was shattered at around 9:00 PM as Kalawati, wife of Santosh Lodhi, was preparing dinner for her family. Unbeknownst to her, gas had been silently leaking and accumulating inside the two-room house from a faulty cylinder pipeline. The moment she struck a match to light the stove, the trapped gas ignited instantly, engulfing the kitchen in a violent ball of fire.
What followed was a harrowing test of human courage and instinct. Trapped within the sudden wall of flames, Kalawati’s screams brought her family rushing into the burning structure. In a desperate bid to pull her out, her husband, children, and son-in-law threw themselves into the fire. Hearing the commotion, neighbours like Karan did not hesitate, running straight into the danger zone to pull the victims to safety. Through sheer collective effort, the villagers braved the heat, managed to control the flames, and dragged the badly burned family from the wreckage.
The physical and emotional toll of the tragedy is immense. Nine individuals—including family members Kalawati, Sajan, Sulekha, Sanjay, Sunita, Rita, Soni, a young grandson, and their brave neighbour Karan—sustained critical burn injuries. Showing immense solidarity and urgency, district authorities and local police immediately established a "green corridor," ensuring that ambulances could cut through traffic without delay.
While the victims were initially rushed to Malwan Medical College, the severity of their burn injuries required advanced medical care, prompting an urgent transfer to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur. High-ranking officials, including Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, visited the site to supervise the situation, confirming that the gas cylinder itself remained intact; it was the invisible, trapped leak that had acted as a ticking time bomb. As inspectors are stationed at the hospital to monitor their recovery, a village stands in shock, praying for the survival of a family torn apart in a matter of seconds.
Ultimately, the tragedy in Pilkhini village serves as a stark, heart-wrenching reminder of how quickly the sanctuary of a home can be shattered by a silent, invisible threat. It is a narrative of profound loss, but equally one of extraordinary human spirit—seen in the desperate bravery of a family refusing to let go of one another, and a community that moved as one to pull them from the ashes. As the victims fight for their lives in a Kanpur hospital, their survival hangs on the thin line between the devastation of a single match and the swift, collective grace of neighbours and emergency responders who refused to let them face the fire alone.