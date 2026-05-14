Day In Pics: May 14, 2026

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leaves after appearing before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, right, speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as he arrives for a two-day BRICS nations meeting in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Actor Namashi Chakraborty addresses the press conference of his upcoming film ‘Aakhri Sawal’, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, party leader Locket Chatterjee and actors and casts of the film Tridha Choudhury and Sameera Reddy are also present. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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A private sleeper bus parked, in which a woman returning home from work in the Mangolpuri area was allegedly dragged and gang-raped by the driver and conductor, in New Delhi. The two men have been arrested. | Photo: PTI
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From right, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs MoS Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Ethiopia Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, Egypt Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South Africa Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Indonesia Foreign Minister Sugiono and Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong pose for a family photo during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. | Photo: @mfa_russia/X via PTI