Column | Who Will Carry the Legacy of Indian Tennis After Paes, Bhupathi and Mirza?

Then, of course, there were Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza who inspired millions of youngsters to pick up the tennis racket instead of a cricket bat. They were the poster boys/girl of Indian tennis for a very long time. And then came the slowdown. While many players have been constantly striving to keep Indian tennis alive on the global stage, few like Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Sumit Nagal, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Rutuja Bhosale, among others, have made headlines and won medals for the country. Legitimate questions being asked in the tennis circuit are these—who after Paes, Bhupathi and Mirza, where does Indian tennis go from here and why have we not been able to replicate the success of the tennis stars mentioned above?