Who Is Dena Karari? Iran Releases American Detainee Amid Escalating Tensions

Donald Trump welcomes release of American citizen Dena Karari from Iran.
US-Iran conflict continues despite goodwill gesture and ongoing military strikes.
Dena Karari's release suggests back-channel US-Iran diplomacy remains active.
US President Donald Trump has described the release of an American citizen held in Iran as a gesture of goodwill, even as fighting between the two countries continued for a fifth consecutive night across West Asia.
Trump announced on Truth Social that an American who had been wrongfully detained in Iran under the Biden administration in 2024 had been allowed to leave the country. "She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran," he wrote.
Human rights attorney Jared Genser identified the released American as Dena Karari, a 53-year-old resident of California. Genser confirmed on X that Karari was safe and travelling back to the United States, thanking Trump for his efforts to secure her release. Iran has neither confirmed nor denied that she has been freed.
According to the New York Times, Karari had her passport seized in December 2024 while visiting relatives in the southwestern city of Shiraz. She was not formally detained but was interrogated on multiple occasions by Iranian authorities, according to her lawyer.
The development is striking in its timing, arriving in the middle of sustained US military strikes on Iran aimed at forcing open the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas shipments passed before the current conflict began on February 28. Trump has separately threatened to strike Iranian power plants, bridges and energy infrastructure if Tehran does not return to negotiations.
Three US officials told Reuters that the strikes aimed at reopening the strait were also targeting Iranian military capabilities that Washington would want to neutralise before any more complex operations could be executed.
Iran has responded with what it claimed were strikes on US military bases in Kuwait and Jordan, as hostilities between the two sides continue to escalate despite a memorandum of understanding signed last month that was intended to set the stage for a permanent peace deal. Both governments have since accused the other of violating the agreement.
The release of Karari offers a rare signal that some back-channel contact between Washington and Tehran may still be functioning despite the military confrontation playing out across the region.