SC Voices Concern Over CBSE Third Language in Class 9, Suggests Early Start to Reduce Student Stress

The Supreme Court advised introducing the third language in Class 5 or 6 and discontinuing it by Class 9 to reduce student stress under the CBSE curriculum.
The Court urged Tamil Nadu not to resist central government schools and adjourned the matter to August 11 for further instructions from the state.
The Supreme Court on Thursday raised serious concerns over the CBSE’s decision to introduce a third language from Class 9, warning that it would add to students’ stress.
The apex court suggested that the third language should instead be introduced in Class 5 or 6, allowing students to learn it more comfortably, and directed the Centre not to implement it at the Class 9 level.
The observations were made during the hearing of the Tamil Nadu government’s plea challenging a Madras High Court directive to facilitate the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in every district of the state. The Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed the setting up of JNVs due to concerns over the three-language policy followed by these schools.
The Supreme Court observed that it could be stressful for students if the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s three-language policy mandate is introduced from Class 9. The Court opined that learning a third language should ideally start in Class 6 and conclude by Class 9.
“Don’t have a new language in 9th standard please. In 5th or 6th standard, you can start third language. And by 9th standard, it should stop, the third language. See the stress they (students) are having. Advise your government. The student in me is still alive!” the Court remarked.
A Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan was hearing the Tamil Nadu government’s plea challenging the Madras High Court judgment directing it to set up Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district. During the hearing, the topic of CBSE schools briefly arose.
In response to a query by Justice Nagarathna, a counsel informed the court that a third language is being made compulsory in CBSE schools only from the 9th standard. The judge remarked that starting a new language at the higher secondary level could be stressful for students.
“That is very bad. In 9th, language is stressful. Why do you introduce a third language in 9th standard? Introduce it in 6th standard ... Please don’t have third language in 9th standard. As it is, the pressure starts from end of 8th standard,” she said.
Justice Nagarathna advocated for introducing the third language in middle school instead.
The Bench also questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s resistance to the High Court’s directive to establish Navodaya schools.
“You must have Navodaya schools,” said Justice Nagarathna.
“Talks are going on at the moment. So we don’t want to say anything at this point,” replied the Tamil Nadu government counsel.
“The Central government will make all the expenditure. You have to make available only the land. All other States, Navodaya schools are there. Why are you depriving Tamil Nadu? Don’t have this attitude 'because Navodaya school is by Union government, why should we have it?'” Justice Nagarathna added.
The Court eventually agreed to adjourn the matter at the request of the Tamil Nadu government. The case will be heard next on August 11.
“Let them get instructions. Different government is there now (TVK). We don’t know what their policy is. You may have your education system etc but don’t prevent central government schools in Tamil Nadu,” Justice Nagarathna said.
(with inputs from Bar and Bench)