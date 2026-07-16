PM Modi to Flag Off India's First Hydrogen Train on July 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana on Friday.
The 10-coach train will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section of the Northern Railway, carrying up to 2,600 passengers.
The train uses a Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell to generate electricity on board, producing only heat and water vapour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the country's inaugural hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind station on Friday.
The 10-coach train will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section of the Northern Railway. It uses a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset to generate electricity on board which relies on a chemical reaction involving hydrogen and oxygen, yielding only heat and water vapour as by-products.
An official statement issued on Thursday, outlined the technology's historical parallel. "In a sense, the train once again carries its own source of power, as steam and diesel locomotives once did. But instead of burning traditional fuels, such as coal or diesel, hydrogen generates electricity inside the train using oxygen from the atmosphere, eliminating combustion and dependence on an external power supply," the statement stated.
The statement also indicated that generating electricity on board via clean-hydrogen technology makes this the greenest form of rail propulsion.
"To complement this advanced propulsion system, India has equipped the train with multi-layer safety systems capable of detecting hydrogen leaks, heat, flames and smoke," the statement stated.
Advanced Safety Systems
The train and its refuelling plant feature multi-layered safety mechanisms as sensors continuously monitor the systems for hydrogen leaks, unusual heat, flames and smoke.
The statement stated: "The train and the plant are fitted with devices that continuously watch for hydrogen leaks, unusual heat, flames or smoke, so any problem is caught within seconds. On top of this, non-stop ventilation keeps air moving through the train at all times, so that even if a tiny amount of hydrogen were to leak, it gets safely carried away and diluted in the open air instead of collecting anywhere."
Automatic shut-off systems will cut off the hydrogen supply immediately if they detect any anomaly. The loco pilot's cabin includes an emergency mode for safe movement. It also features a screen that displays real-time system health.
Similar safeguards protect the Jind hydrogen plant with the site featuring leak and flame detectors, automatic shutdown systems, fire alarms and water sprays to manage fire risks.
Scale and Global Context
Hydrogen-powered trains remain at a nascent stage globally. Germany pioneered the commercial use of hydrogen-powered passenger trains while nations like Japan, China, Italy and France are currently undertaking restricted pilot programs or limited deployments.
Most international trials feature smaller setups of two to four carriages designed for local transit but the Indian Railways opted for a larger scale. Its new 10-coach configuration can transport approximately 2,600 commuters. The service will run at 75 kmph but can reach speeds of up to 110 kmph.
The service links Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat. It stops at several intermediate stations, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa and Isapur Kheri Halt. Passengers can also board at Butane Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana, Barwasni Halt and Sonipat New. Officials selected this specific corridor to test the safety, reliability and commercial feasibility of hydrogen-powered passenger trains during daily operations.
Green Energy Transition
Power comes from a Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell in which cylinders on the train store hydrogen, which mixes with oxygen from the air inside the cell to create electricity. This power drives the traction motors to turn the wheels while avoiding combustion and producing zero smoke or tailpipe carbon emissions.
The launch builds on a decade of rapid electrification. The Indian Railways has electrified over 99 per cent of its broad gauge network, cutting its reliance on foreign diesel. This debut represents the latest shift in railway propulsion, continuing a transition from coal and steam to sustainable energy.
The national transporter is already exploring the expansion of hydrogen technology to heritage routes, including the historic Kalka-Shimla railway, utilising experience gained from the Jind-Sonipat project.
This initiative establishes the first integrated hydrogen railway ecosystem in the country which features India's largest railway hydrogen refuelling facility at Jind, which manages rolling stock, storage, dispensing infrastructure, safety systems and operational protocols. With this project, Indian Railways is taking its next step toward clean rail mobility.