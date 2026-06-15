Indian Railways Approves Rs 341 Crore Kavach Project. Can It Prevent Another Balasore-Like Train Tragedy? 

Kavach helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger, automatically applies brakes to avert unsafe situations, controls train speed in critical conditions and significantly reduces the risk of collisions
The move is part of the Railways' broader effort to expand Kavach across high-density and strategically important routes to improve operational safety and reduce the risk of collisions
In the last three years, after the devastating Balasore train accident in 2023 that claimed nearly 300 lives , the Indian Railways have made large investments in the Kavach system
In an ongoing effort to improve safety, reliability and operational efficiency, Indian Railways on Monday approved fresh investments worth Rs 341 crore to expand the indigenous train protection system, ‘Kavach’, across key railway divisions in Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
The Railway Ministry sanctioned two separate projects: a Rs 201-crore Kavach installation across 811 route kilometres in the Ambala Division of Northern Railway and a Rs 140-crore project covering 598 route kilometres in the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway.
The move is part of the Railways' broader effort to expand Kavach across high-density and strategically important routes to improve operational safety and reduce the risk of collisions.
In the last three years, after the devastating Balasore train accident in 2023 that claimed nearly 300 lives and injured more than 1,000 people, the Indian Railways have made significant investments in the Kavach system to ensure the safety of travellers.
What Happened in Balasore?
On June 2, 2023, one of India's worst rail disasters unfolded near Balasore in Odisha when the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express was diverted onto a loop line and rammed into a stationary goods train. Several coaches derailed onto an adjacent track and were subsequently struck by the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.
Investigations later pointed to signalling failures and incorrect changes made during maintenance work as key factors behind the accident. The tragedy reignited concerns over railway safety and accelerated demands for faster deployment of Kavach.
What Kavach Does
Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety. It helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatically applies brakes when required to avert unsafe situations, controls train speed in critical conditions, and significantly reduces the risk of collisions.
ATP systems were developed to continuously monitor train location, speed, and movement authority, and to automatically intervene to prevent unsafe operations. With increasing traffic density and higher operating speeds, their deployment became essential for maintaining Safety and reliability across the rail network.
In this context, Kavach, certified to Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4), one of the highest global safety standards in railway signalling, addresses these gaps by providing continuous real-time situational awareness and automated enforcement of safety parameters
The newly approved projects will bring Kavach to important routes including Ambala Cantonment-Ludhiana, Kalka-Chandigarh-New Morinda-Sahnewal, Sirhind-Daulatpur Chowk, Rajpura-Bathinda-Shri Ganganagar and sections across Ahmedabad Division.
What Kavach Cannot Do
While it is highly effective against collisions arising from signal violations and over speeding, it cannot prevent accidents caused by track fractures, natural disasters, sabotage, rolling stock defects or major infrastructure failures. It also depends on proper installation, maintenance, and integration with signalling systems.
Why It Wasn't Available Everywhere
The nationwide rollout of Kavach has been gradual because deployment requires extensive upgrades to signalling systems, locomotives, telecom networks, and station infrastructure.
The system has also undergone multiple technological iterations, with the latest Version 5.0 offering enhanced capabilities and compatibility for larger-scale deployment.
How Much Coverage Exists Today?
Indian Railways has increasingly prioritised Kavach after the Balasore tragedy. With the latest approvals, additional sections of the Ambala and Ahmedabad divisions will be brought under the protection system, helping close existing gaps in coverage.
In April 2026, Indian Railways approved multiple projects worth Rs 1,364.45 crore to strengthen safety, signalling and communication infrastructure across its network. The sanctioned works include provision of Kavach on locomotives, expansion of optical fibre cable network and replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems across various railway zones.
However, Kavach is still being expanded across the vast railway network.