Indian Railways To Launch Biggest Reservation System Upgrade Since 1986 From August

Indian Railways will begin shifting to a new Passenger Reservation System from August, replacing the 1986-era platform.
The upgrade aims to improve booking speed, increase system capacity and modernise railway ticketing services.
RailOne app has crossed 3.5 crore downloads, while AI-based waitlist prediction accuracy has improved to 94 per cent.
Indian Railways is preparing to roll out one of its biggest railway reservation system upgrades in decades, with trains set to gradually shift to a new Passenger Reservation System (PRS) from August.
The new system will replace the existing PRS platform that has been in operation since 1986 and is aimed at improving ticket booking, boosting system capacity and enhancing passenger experience.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the upgrade at Rail Bhawan and directed officials to ensure passengers do not face disruptions during the transition.
Ministers of State for Railways V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu also attended the review meeting.
New PRS To Replace 40-Year-Old Railway Booking System
The current Passenger Reservation System was introduced nearly four decades ago and has undergone only limited upgrades over the years.
According to Railways officials, the new PRS has been rebuilt using modern technology with significantly higher capacity to handle increasing online booking demand.
Indian Railways started internet-based ticket booking in 2002, and digital bookings now dominate the system.
Officials said nearly 88 per cent of railway ticket bookings currently happen online instead of through physical reservation counters.
RailOne App Crosses 3.5 Crore Downloads
The PRS overhaul is part of the Railways’ broader digital modernisation push.
The RailOne app, launched in July 2025, has crossed 3.5 crore downloads within a year.
The app allows passengers to book and cancel tickets, track train running status, check coach and platform information and file complaints through a single interface.
Railways data shows around 9.29 lakh tickets are booked daily through the app, including 7.2 lakh unreserved tickets and 2.09 lakh reserved tickets.
AI-Based Waitlist Prediction Added
One of the major features introduced this year is an AI-powered waitlist prediction tool.
The feature estimates the probability of waitlisted tickets getting confirmed, helping passengers better plan their travel.
According to Railways, the prediction accuracy has improved from 53 per cent to 94 per cent after recent upgrades.
Officials said the new Passenger Reservation System is expected to make ticket booking faster, smarter and more reliable for millions of passengers across India.