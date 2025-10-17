IRCTC website and app faced a major outage on 17 October 2025.
Over 6,000 complaints were logged, mainly after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Travellers struggled to book train tickets ahead of the Deepavali festival.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website went down on Friday, 17 October 2025, leaving thousands of travellers unable to book train tickets just days before the Deepavali holiday.
According to The Hindu, users attempting to access the IRCTC portal encountered an error message stating, “This server is temporarily unable to service requests. Error code: 119.” The outage affected both the website and the mobile application, with many passengers reporting technical glitches and failed transactions.
Data from outage monitoring platform Downdetector indicated that more than 6,000 complaints were logged, most of them after 10 a.m. Travellers turned to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration, citing difficulties in booking or confirming travel plans during the busy festival period.
According to The Hindu, the IRCTC acknowledged the disruption, noting that services were temporarily unavailable. The outage coincided with a surge in bookings ahead of Deepavali, which falls on Monday, as people across the country made last-minute travel arrangements to visit family and friends.
As of Friday afternoon, services were still reported to be experiencing delays. The IRCTC has yet to issue a detailed explanation for the disruption.
This is a developing story.
(With inputs from The Hindu)