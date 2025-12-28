Goods Train Derailment In Bihar’s Jamui Disrupts Howrah–Patna–Delhi Rail Route

Eight wagons derailed late on Saturday night between Lahabon and Simultala stations, leading to cancellations and diversions of several major trains

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Bihar train derailment, Jamui goods train derailment, Howrah Patna Delhi rail route disruption
An Eastern Railway official said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times; Representative image
Summary
  • Eight wagons of a goods train derailed in Jamui district, affecting rail services on the Howrah–Patna–Delhi route.

  • No casualties were reported, but around two dozen trains were disrupted overnight due to the incident.

  • Several express trains were cancelled or diverted as restoration work continued at the site.

Eight wagons of a goods train derailed late on Saturday night in Bihar’s Jamui district, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Howrah–Patna–Delhi corridor, railway officials said. No injuries were reported, according to PTI.

The derailment occurred around 11.25 pm between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railway, PTI reported. The incident led to the overnight disruption of around two dozen trains, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling on the route.

An Eastern Railway official said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. According to PTI, accident relief trains were rushed to the site from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha stations soon after the derailment.

Officials said track clearance and restoration work was being carried out on a war footing. However, the blockage resulted in the cancellation, diversion and rescheduling of several express and passenger services, PTI reported.

Among the trains cancelled were the 12369 HowrahDehradun Kumbha Express, 13105 Sealdah–Ballia Express, 13030 Mokama–Howrah Express, along with a number of MEMU services, an Eastern Railway official said.

Several long-distance trains were diverted via alternative routes, including DhanbadGaya. These include the 12305 Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 22347 Howrah–Patna Vande Bharat Express, 22500 Varanasi–Deoghar Vande Bharat Express, 22499 Deoghar–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express and the 13332 Patna–Dhanbad Intercity Express, according to PTI.

Railway authorities said normal services would be restored after the affected tracks are cleared and safety checks completed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
