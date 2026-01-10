Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

Delhi NCR AQI 396 hazardous Saturday, January 10.
Yellow alert cold wave isolated places Delhi-NCR.
Flight operations were disrupted due to CAT III conditions.
Air quality improving 'poor' category January 11-12.
Delhi-NCR experiences hazardous air quality conditions on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at 396, placing the region in the "Hazardous" category. PM2.5 levels stand critically high at 349.87 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM10 levels reach 206.1 mcg/m³, making outdoor exposure extremely risky for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions. The primary pollutants driving the hazardous readings are particulate matter, with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at 20.67 ppb, and other trace pollutants contributing to the deteriorated air quality. The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning residents about the combined hazards of dense fog and cold wave conditions.
Dense Fog Creates Severe Visibility Issues and Flight Disruptions
Dense fog blanketing Delhi-NCR has created severe visibility hazards during early morning and late-evening hours, with visibility dropping to critically low levels of 50-100 meters at the peak. The combination of fog and smog has resulted in a thick haze covering the entire National Capital Region, particularly affecting the Delhi airport runway area. Multiple airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have issued travel advisories warning passengers of potential schedule disruptions due to fluctuating visibility conditions. Flight operations are currently operating under CAT III (Category III) conditions, which permit landings with minimal visibility assistance but increase the risk of delays and cancellations. Commuters are strongly advised to allow additional travel time and use vehicle headlights while driving.
Weekend Forecast: Dry Conditions with Gradual Air Quality Improvement
Saturday and Sunday (January 10-11) are forecast to remain predominantly clear with sunny conditions, though dense fog will persist during early morning and evening hours. No rainfall is expected through the weekend. However, air quality is expected to remain in the "very poor" category on January 10, with slight improvement beginning January 11 as the air quality transitions to the "poor" category (AQI 201-300). The Air Quality Early Warning System attributes this improvement to increasing ventilation indices, rising from 200 m²/s on January 9 to 3,500 m²/s on January 10 and 4,500 m²/s on January 11, allowing pollutants to disperse more effectively. From January 12 onwards, continued improvement is expected as wind speeds strengthen.