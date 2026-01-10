Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

Weekend Forecast: Dry Conditions with Gradual Air Quality Improvement

Saturday and Sunday (January 10-11) are forecast to remain predominantly clear with sunny conditions, though dense fog will persist during early morning and evening hours. No rainfall is expected through the weekend. However, air quality is expected to remain in the "very poor" category on January 10, with slight improvement beginning January 11 as the air quality transitions to the "poor" category (AQI 201-300). The Air Quality Early Warning System attributes this improvement to increasing ventilation indices, rising from 200 m²/s on January 9 to 3,500 m²/s on January 10 and 4,500 m²/s on January 11, allowing pollutants to disperse more effectively. From January 12 onwards, continued improvement is expected as wind speeds strengthen.