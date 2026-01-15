Delhi NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Today

Delhi NCR weather update warns dense fog, cold wave with temperatures 3-5°C today. IMD fog alert for Delhi NCR; check weather for next 3 days.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather
Delhi NCR Weather | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Delhi NCR temperature today dips to 3.6°C amid severe cold wave conditions.

  • Dense fog warning in Delhi NCR reduces visibility to near zero; yellow alert issued.

  • IMD fog alert for Delhi NCR continues till January 16 with flight disruptions.

  • Delhi NCR weather alert for tomorrow shows a slight temperature rise to 5-22°C. 

Delhi NCR wakes to intense cold wave conditions, with the temperature today recording 3.6°C at Lodhi Road and 3.5°C in Gurugram, triggering a fog alert for the whole NCR. Dense fog blankets the region, slashing visibility to near zero and causing 54 flight delays at IGI Airport. The IMD weather forecast indicates moderate to dense fog persisting during morning hours, accompanied by a yellow alert for the ongoing cold wave. The weather today remains chilly with maximum temperatures struggling to exceed 22°C, compounded by high humidity, exacerbating the discomfort.

A western disturbance approaches from January 15, potentially bringing light rain later, but immediate focus stays on fog-related hazards affecting commutes and aviation.

Current Conditions and Impacts

A dense fog warning in Delhi NCR has disrupted daily life, with airports issuing advisories and highways reporting low visibility. Cold wave persists for the fourth day, keeping minimums below normal. The IMD rain alert for Delhi NCR suggests possible showers from January 22 to 23, originating from stronger systems, but dry fog currently dominates the region. Flight operations face delays, urging passengers to check updates.

Delhi NCR Weather for Next 3 Days

Delhi NCR weather forecast for tomorrow predicts minimums around 5°C rising gradually, with shallow fog mornings. Weather for the next 3 days shows temperatures normalizing by January 18, maximums 23-25°C, as easterly winds bring milder air. IMD fog alert for Delhi NCR eases after January 16, although isolated dense pockets persist until the 19th. Dry conditions prevail without rainfall till weekend.

Travelers should monitor highway advisories as morning fog risks persist during commute hours. Air quality remains moderate with Aan QI 2in the 00-300 range expected. School transportation authorities advise caution for early routes. Evening temperatures stabilize around 12-14°C with clear skies developing. Western disturbances stay distant, ensuring no precipitation disruptions through January 20.

Tags

