Delhi NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Today

Delhi NCR wakes to intense cold wave conditions, with the temperature today recording 3.6°C at Lodhi Road and 3.5°C in Gurugram, triggering a fog alert for the whole NCR. Dense fog blankets the region, slashing visibility to near zero and causing 54 flight delays at IGI Airport. The IMD weather forecast indicates moderate to dense fog persisting during morning hours, accompanied by a yellow alert for the ongoing cold wave. The weather today remains chilly with maximum temperatures struggling to exceed 22°C, compounded by high humidity, exacerbating the discomfort.