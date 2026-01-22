Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

Delhi NCR rain alert IMD light rain January 23 western disturbance. Today 8-24°C clear skies; temperature update fog AQI 180 Noida Gurugram caution.

Delhi NCR rain alert
Delhi NCR rain alert
Summary
  • Delhi NCR rain alert January 23, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.

  • The weather in Delhi NCR today is clear mist and 8-24°C humidity.

  • IMD alert: Delhi NCR fog visibility is low on the highways in Noida.

  • Delhi NCR AQI status 180 moderate rain disperses pollutants.

The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) continues to experience typical winter conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a Yellow Alert for shallow to moderate fog during the early morning hours on January 21, 2026. Today’s forecast anticipates partly cloudy skies in daylight with misty starts, while afternoons will be bright and generally clear. Minimum temperatures are expected around 7–9°C with maxima between 22–24°C, supported by light winds of 5–10 km/h.

The IMD has cautioned that dense fog could develop in isolated pockets across Delhi NCR on Wednesday morning, potentially reducing visibility to between 200 and 500 metres along major highways and near the airport. Commuters and drivers on routes such as NH-48 are advised to use fog lamps and maintain safe distances due to limited visibility conditions.

Delhi NCR Rain Alert and AQI Status

A western disturbance is forecast to influence the region later in the week. On January 23, the IMD predicts very light to light rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h. Although no significant precipitation is expected today, the system will prompt increased cloud cover and marginal cooling in overnight temperatures.

Air quality in the region remains a concern. Persistent fog combined with trapped vehicular and industrial emissions has kept the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the moderate to poor range, with PM2.5 concentrations repeatedly above national standards. Hospitals report a rise in respiratory complaints as residents contend with the combined effects of fog and pollution.

Delhi NCR 5-Day Weather Outlook

  • Jan 21: Partly cloudy; morning fog; high ~23°C, low ~8°C.

  • Jan 22: Increased clouds; fog persists; high ~24–26°C, low ~7–9°C.

  • Jan 23: Cloudy with light rain & thunderstorms; winds gusting; high ~19–21°C.

  • Jan 24: Cooler post-rain; winds ~15–30 km/h; fog likely.

  • Jan 25: Sunny, warming trend; seasonal norms return.

Motorists, commuters, and outdoor workers should exercise caution during early hours due to variable visibility and persistently cool temperatures.

