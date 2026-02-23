SC Seeks Proposals To Shift Coal-Based Industries From Delhi-NCR To Improve AQI

Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan were directed to issue public notices for stakeholder suggestions and submit "Action Taken Plans" detailing the feedback received.

  • The court asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ministry of Power to submit a joint plan for phasing out coal-based industries in the NCR and exploring alternative fuel options.

  • The Supreme Court will review vehicular pollution and dust control measures.

  • All stakeholders must file status reports and proposals before the next hearing on March 12.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday sought responses from union ministries on a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of the Delhi-NCR to improve air quality.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it will examine the issue of vehicular air pollution on March 12 based on suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The court also sought responses from all stakeholders on measures suggested by the CAQM to address dust from construction and demolition activities.

The top court asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Ministry of Power to respond to the CAQM’s suggestion that no new coal-based thermal power plants be set up within 300 km of Delhi.

The court directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to issue public notices inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including coal-based industries in the NCR.

“These notices will be deemed as served by the court, and the states must submit an 'Action Taken Plan' detailing the feedback received,” the bench stated.

It asked the MoEFCC, MoPNG, and Ministry of Power to submit a joint proposal aimed at phasing out coal-based industries within the NCR. “The proposal shall firstly identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them,” the bench ordered.

The bench also directed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to submit a specific action plan to implement the CAQM-recommended long-term solutions. “The Commission has identified the concerned agencies expected to take action. We consequently direct the Delhi government to submit a proposed action plan to give effect to these measures,” the bench stated.

All stakeholders have now been directed to file their respective status reports and proposals before the next hearing on March 12.

(with PTI inputs)

