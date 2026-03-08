Middle East conflict: 100 flights cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Summary of this article
At least 100 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi and Mumbai airports on Saturday as the Middle East crisis continued to impact operations.
As many as 35 departures and 36 arrivals were cancelled at the Mumbai airport while 22 departures and 17 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, according to officials.
Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X that due to the current situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.
Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express said they would continue to operate scheduled flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat which are assessed safe for operations.
"Additional non-scheduled flights are planned to operate to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Ras Al-Khaimah and Sharjah on 8 March, to bring stranded passengers back to India," Air India said in a post on X.
IndiGo said in a post on X that it would continue to operate flights to eight destinations in the Middle East as well as to Europe on March 8.
The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which started on February 28, has significantly impacted flight operations with several countries in the Middle East closing their airspaces. Many airlines are only operating a limited number of services.