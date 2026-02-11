Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

An Italian media report claims cockpit data from the final probe into Air India Flight 171 suggests the pilot intentionally moved fuel control switches to “cut-off” before the crash.
Aviation authorities have not officially confirmed the findings and say the final report has yet to be released.
Investigators continue to analyze flight data and cockpit recordings, urging caution against drawing conclusions from unverified leaks.
An Italian media report has claimed that the pilot of Air India Flight 171 may have intentionally shut off the aircraft’s fuel control switches moments before the crash, citing findings from what it described as the final phase of the investigation.
According to the report, investigators are examining cockpit data that allegedly indicates the fuel switches were manually moved to the “cut-off” position shortly before the aircraft lost engine power.
Flight 171 crashed shortly after departure, prompting a multinational investigation involving aviation safety agencies and technical experts. Early findings had focused on mechanical performance, maintenance history and cockpit procedures, without assigning blame.
Air India has not issued a detailed response to the latest claims but has previously said it is cooperating fully with investigators.
Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who tragically lost his life in the June 12 Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, has approached the Supreme Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has joined the petition, expressing concerns over the preliminary investigation's findings and the exclusion of pilots from the inquiry process.
The petitioners have raised questions about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report, alleging that it selectively relied on paraphrased cockpit voice recordings to suggest pilot error, thereby questioning the professional competence and integrity of the flight crew. They argue that this approach lacks objectivity and completeness, potentially misleading the public and inflicting unnecessary distress on the bereaved families.
The petitioners are requesting the Supreme Court to direct the government to conduct a comprehensive judicial inquiry into the crash, ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation process. They emphasize the need for a thorough examination of all aspects of the incident to ascertain the true causes and prevent such tragedies in the future.