Federation Of Indian Pilots, Father Of Deceased Pilot Seek Judicial Inquiry Into Ahmedabad Air India Crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down into a nearby medical hostel, killing a total of 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ahmedabad air india plane crash
Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal—the pilot of the Air India flight—says final goodbye to his son at a crematorium in Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, along with the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), has approached the Supreme Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the June 12 Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

  • The petition challenges the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report, alleging selective reliance on cockpit voice recordings that may unfairly attribute the crash to pilot error.

  • The petitioners are urging a comprehensive, transparent investigation to determine the true causes of the crash, and the Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who tragically lost his life in the June 12 Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, has approached the Supreme Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has joined the petition, expressing concerns over the preliminary investigation's findings and the exclusion of pilots from the inquiry process.

The petitioners have raised questions about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report, alleging that it selectively relied on paraphrased cockpit voice recordings to suggest pilot error, thereby questioning the professional competence and integrity of the flight crew. They argue that this approach lacks objectivity and completeness, potentially misleading the public and inflicting unnecessary distress on the bereaved families.

The petitioners are requesting the Supreme Court to direct the government to conduct a comprehensive judicial inquiry into the crash, ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation process. They emphasize the need for a thorough examination of all aspects of the incident to ascertain the true causes and prevent such tragedies in the future.

Related Content
Related Content

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days, with the aviation community and the public closely monitoring developments.

The London-bound Air India flight, AI171, crashed on June 12 moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down into a nearby medical hostel, killing a total of 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members. In a miracle, a single passenger survived the disaster.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Get To 198/9 (50)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark

  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  5. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  5. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread