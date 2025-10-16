Federation Of Indian Pilots, Father Of Deceased Pilot Seek Judicial Inquiry Into Ahmedabad Air India Crash

The father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, along with the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), has approached the Supreme Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the June 12 Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.
The petition challenges the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report, alleging selective reliance on cockpit voice recordings that may unfairly attribute the crash to pilot error.
The petitioners are urging a comprehensive, transparent investigation to determine the true causes of the crash, and the Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.
Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who tragically lost his life in the June 12 Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, has approached the Supreme Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has joined the petition, expressing concerns over the preliminary investigation's findings and the exclusion of pilots from the inquiry process.
The petitioners have raised questions about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report, alleging that it selectively relied on paraphrased cockpit voice recordings to suggest pilot error, thereby questioning the professional competence and integrity of the flight crew. They argue that this approach lacks objectivity and completeness, potentially misleading the public and inflicting unnecessary distress on the bereaved families.
The petitioners are requesting the Supreme Court to direct the government to conduct a comprehensive judicial inquiry into the crash, ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation process. They emphasize the need for a thorough examination of all aspects of the incident to ascertain the true causes and prevent such tragedies in the future.
The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days, with the aviation community and the public closely monitoring developments.
The London-bound Air India flight, AI171, crashed on June 12 moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down into a nearby medical hostel, killing a total of 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members. In a miracle, a single passenger survived the disaster.