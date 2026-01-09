TMC Alleges Delhi Police Assault On MPs During Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office

Eight TMC MPs were detained by Delhi Police during a protest against ED raids on I-PAC, with the party alleging their “peaceful dharna” was “assaulted”.



The ED rejected the allegations, accusing Banerjee of interfering in the search and removing “key evidence”, and said the raids were evidence-based and apolitical.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday alleged that its MPs protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office in Delhi were “assaulted” by the Delhi Police. The party said the “peaceful dharna of our eight MPs” was “attacked”. The detained MPs were taken to Parliament Street police station, news agency ANI reported.

The protest happened in reaction to the Thursday ED searches at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata as part of a money laundering investigation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly intervened during the ED raid at I-PAC’s offices in connection with the coal smuggling case. She asserted that I-PAC was not a private organisation but an authorised team working for the AITC.