Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Strikes Kill 14, Including 5 Children Across Gaza

The bombardment continued despite a US-brokered ceasefire in effect since October, drawing condemnation from Palestinian groups.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
gaza
Palestinian children hold candles during a rally amid the ruins of houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip. representational image
info_icon
Summary
  • At least 14 Palestinians, among them five children, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza, including strikes on tents for displaced people and residential areas.

  • Aid agencies warned of worsening humanitarian conditions as Israel restricts shelter supplies and winter storms flood displacement camps.

Israeli attacks across Gaza killed at least 14 Palestinians, including five children, on Thursday, medical sources told Al Jazeera, as Israel continued to bombard the coastal enclave despite an October ceasefire.

Medical sources said an Israeli strike on tents housing displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza killed at least four Palestinians. Another attack in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City also killed four people. Israeli bombardment was reported as well in the Bureij and Nuseirat areas of central Gaza.

In a separate incident, Israeli fire killed an 11-year-old Palestinian girl, Hamsa Housou, in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

The attacks come amid Israel’s continued military offensive in Gaza, despite a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) described the Israeli strikes on displaced Palestinians as a war crime, saying they reflected Israel’s intent to make Gaza unlivable.

Palestinian men collect food aid ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on June 15, 2024. - AP
Israel To Ban Dozens Of Aid Groups In Gaza Starting 2026

BY Outlook News Desk

“We affirm that this entity does not respect any ceasefire agreements and relies on treachery and false security pretexts to carry out its plans of extermination and displacement,” the left-wing group said in a statement.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 425 Palestinians have been killed and 1,206 others wounded in Israeli attacks since October 11.

Israel has also refused to allow the free flow of shelter supplies into the Gaza Strip, despite warnings from the United Nations and humanitarian organisations that Palestinians are facing severe hardship amid a series of deadly winter storms.

Heavy rainfall in recent weeks has flooded encampments across Gaza, prompting renewed calls for better tents, blankets and warm clothing.

Doctors Without Borders said this week that Palestinians in Gaza were suffering from respiratory infections, wound complications and skin diseases due to the harsh living conditions.

(with inputs from Al Jazeera)

