Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

India's Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand during the women's doubles semi-final match against Malaysia's Xin Yee Ong and Carmen Ting at the Syed Modi India International 2025 badminton tournament, in Lucknow. Photo: PTI

India's Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand during the women's doubles semi-final match against Malaysia's Xin Yee Ong and Carmen Ting at the Syed Modi India International 2025 badminton tournament, in Lucknow. Photo: PTI