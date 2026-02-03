Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 got underway in Qingdao, China
India women's are defending champs but enter without injured Sindhu
Lakshya leads men's side with some big names in the squad
The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 get underway on February 3, Tuesday with India women's team entering the tourney sans PV Sindhu, who has withdrawn due to a injury.
The tournament, that will be held in Qingdao, China, will have separate men's and women's events featuring national teams from Asia.
India women have been placed in Group Y alongside Thailand and Myanmar.
As far as men's are concerned, Lakshya Sen will lead India with some bigwigs in the fray such as HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
The men's team are in Group C alongside Japan and Singapore.
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Squad
Men: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, Sai Pratheek K, Hariharan Amsakarunan
Women: Tanvi Sharma, Malvika Bansod, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Unnati Hooda, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Rakshitha Ramraj, Surya Charishma Tamiri
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Schedule
4th February- 8:30 AM – India Women Vs Myanmar, 2:30 PM – India Men Vs Singapore Men
5th February- 8:30 AM – India Women Vs Thailand Women, 2:30 PM – Indian Men Vs Japan Men
6th February – Quarter-finals
7th February – Semi-finals
8th February – Final
(All timings are IST)
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Live Streaming
One can catch the live streaming of Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 on Badminton Asia Team Championships YouTube Channel. However, there will be no live telecast of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on any TV channel in India.