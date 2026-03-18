Manchester City 1-2 (1-5 Agg) Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr's Brace Confirms Quarter-Final Berth For Los Blancos

Summary of this article
Real Madrid entered the UEFA Champions League 2025-26
They defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the second leg and 5-1 in aggregate
Vinicius Jr scored a brace to ensure Real Madrid's victory in the second leg
Real Madrid advanced to the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final after a disciplined 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 17, 2026. Having secured a commanding 3-0 lead in the first leg, the Spanish giants navigated the return fixture with composure, winning the tie 5-1 on aggregate.
The game began with Manchester City showing aggressive intent as they sought to overturn their massive first-leg deficit. However, the momentum shifted decisively in the 22nd minute when City captain Bernardo Silva was shown a straight red card for a handball on the goal line.
The chaos began when Real Madrid launched a trademark lightning-fast counter-attack. Vinicius Jr raced behind the City backline and fired a powerful shot that beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but rattled off the inside of the post. As the ball rebounded back into play, it hit the back of a diving Donnarumma and trickled to the touchline.
A Real Madrid footballer reached it first to put a cross in and Vinicius received it once again. As he pulled the trigger, Bernardo Silva, retreating heroically to cover the line, threw himself into the path of the shot. While he successfully blocked the ball, the VAR review showed that he had moved his arm toward the ball to divert it wide.
The linesman initially called it offside. VAR first checked if any Real Madrid player was offside in the buildup. Once they were cleared, the focus shifted entirely to the handball. Because the handball was deemed a deliberate act that denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) without an attempt to play the ball with the feet, the rules mandated a double punishment, a penalty kick and a straight red card.
As the City captain walked off in disbelief, Pep Guardiola was also shown a yellow card for his animated protests on the touchline. Vinícius Jr remained composed amid the whistles of the Etihad crowd, clinicaly slotting the penalty into the corner to give Madrid a 1-0 lead on the night and a massive 4-0 cushion on aggregate.
Despite being down to ten men, Manchester City displayed immense character and managed to equalize just before halftime. Erling Haaland tapped in a cross from Jeremy Doku in the 41st minute, giving the home crowd a brief spark of hope. The second half saw City remain ambitious, but they were consistently thwarted by a series of high-level saves from Real Madrid’s goalkeepers, first by Thibaut Courtois and later by Andriy Lunin, who replaced him at the break.
As the match entered its final moments, Real Madrid exploited the spaces left by a tiring City defense. In the 94th minute, Vinicius Jr struck again, finishing a brilliant cross from Aurelien Tchouameni to seal the 2-1 win on the night. The result marks the fourth time in five years that Real Madrid has eliminated Manchester City from the competition, reinforcing their status as the dominant force in European football.
Did Real Madrid defeat Man City in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26?
Yes Real Madrid defeated Man City 5-1 aggregate in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16.
How many times Real Madrid have knocked out Man City in UEFA Champions League?
Manchester City have now been eliminated by Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League on five occasions.
Who will Real Madrid play in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final?
Real Madrid will play the winner of Bayern Munich and Atalanta tie in the quarter-final.