Manchester City 1-2 (1-5 Agg) Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr's Brace Confirms Quarter-Final Berth For Los Blancos

Despite being down to ten men, Manchester City displayed immense character and managed to equalize just before halftime. Erling Haaland tapped in a cross from Jeremy Doku in the 41st minute, giving the home crowd a brief spark of hope. The second half saw City remain ambitious, but they were consistently thwarted by a series of high-level saves from Real Madrid’s goalkeepers, first by Thibaut Courtois and later by Andriy Lunin, who replaced him at the break.