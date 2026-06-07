Sweden At FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Blagult Arrives In Texas For Their Final Preparations

Sweden reached Texas for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday (June 6) for their final preparations. Blagult, the team's nickname, will train at Frisco's Toyota Stadium (FC Dallas Stadium). Back in the global showpiece for the first time since 2018, this will be their 13th overall appearance. They have been drawn into Group F alongside Tunisia (on June 14 in Monterrey, Mexico), the Netherlands (June 20 in Houston, USA), and Japan (on June 25 in Dallas, USA). Graham Potter's men played two friendlies during the June window, a 1-3 defeat to Norway in Oslo and a 2-2 draw with visiting Greece in Solna. Their best World Cup performance was a runners-up finish in the 1958 edition, losing the Solna final to Pele's Brazil 5-2. In 1994, the two teams met in the semis at Pasadena's Rose Bowl, and a late Romario goal (80') denied the Swedes their second final appearance. Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, and Anthony Elanga are expected to play big roles during their 2026 campaign.

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
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Sweden Soccer team in texas FIFA world cup 2026 highlights
The Swedish men's national team arrives at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Sweden Soccer team in texas FIFA world cup 2026 highlights-Victor Lindelof
Sweden's Victor Lindelof, right, signs autographs for Zain and Zara Sagiri of Flower Mound, Texas, as their mother Linda, center rear, looks on after the team arrived at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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The Swedish men's national team walk to a waiting bus after arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Sweden Soccer team in texas FIFA world cup 2026 highlights-Graham Potter
Sweden manager Graham Potter, center, smiles as he and men's national team walk past fans after arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Fans look on as the Swedish men's national team arrives at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Fans look on as the Swedish men's national team board a waiting bus after arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, in DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Sweden Soccer team in texas FIFA world cup 2026 highlights-Gustaf Nilsson
Gustaf Nilsson, center, and teammates board a bus after arriving at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Sweden Soccer team in texas FIFA world cup 2026 highlights-Taha Ali
Taha Ali, center, and teammates board a bus after arriving at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Fans wave as the Swedish men's national team boards a waiting bus after arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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