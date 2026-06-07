Sweden At FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Blagult Arrives In Texas For Their Final Preparations
Sweden reached Texas for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday (June 6) for their final preparations. Blagult, the team's nickname, will train at Frisco's Toyota Stadium (FC Dallas Stadium). Back in the global showpiece for the first time since 2018, this will be their 13th overall appearance. They have been drawn into Group F alongside Tunisia (on June 14 in Monterrey, Mexico), the Netherlands (June 20 in Houston, USA), and Japan (on June 25 in Dallas, USA). Graham Potter's men played two friendlies during the June window, a 1-3 defeat to Norway in Oslo and a 2-2 draw with visiting Greece in Solna. Their best World Cup performance was a runners-up finish in the 1958 edition, losing the Solna final to Pele's Brazil 5-2. In 1994, the two teams met in the semis at Pasadena's Rose Bowl, and a late Romario goal (80') denied the Swedes their second final appearance. Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, and Anthony Elanga are expected to play big roles during their 2026 campaign.
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