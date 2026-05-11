Cavs 116-109 Pistons, NBA Playoffs: Harden, Strus Help Register Win For Cavaliers

After collapsing in the clutch in the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers got timely plays in the final three minutes from James Harden and Max Strus to get back into their series against the Detroit Pistons. Harden hit three big shots and Strus came up with the steal and go-ahead basket in the Cavaliers’ 116-109 victory on Saturday to cut the Pistons’ lead to 2-1.

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smiles as fans cheer while he is interviewed after the Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, in the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, right, dunks as Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends in the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, left, in the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder reacts after being hit in the throat in the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Detroit Pistons in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) loses control of the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder, front, in the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) dunks in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) celebrates a turnover by the Detroit Pistons in the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA basketball playoffs series Cavaliers vs Pistons-Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends in the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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