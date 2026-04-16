Arsenal 0-0 Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Gunners Reach Semi-Final For Consecutive Season
It’s back-to-back Champions League semifinals for Arsenal. A 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday saw Arsenal advance 1-0 on aggregate to set up a clash with Atletico Madrid in the last four of European club soccer’s top competition. A Premier League and Champions League double remains possible for Mikel Arteta’s team, despite a slump in form in recent weeks. Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Wednesday’s other second-leg quarterfinal to advance 6-4 on aggregate. The Germans face defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. Arsenal has never won the European Cup and only once reached the final. But it is now just two games away from this year’s showpiece in Budapest, Hungary.
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