Arsenal 0-0 Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Gunners Reach Semi-Final For Consecutive Season

It’s back-to-back Champions League semifinals for Arsenal. A 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday saw Arsenal advance 1-0 on aggregate to set up a clash with Atletico Madrid in the last four of European club soccer’s top competition. A Premier League and Champions League double remains possible for Mikel Arteta’s team, despite a slump in form in recent weeks. Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Wednesday’s other second-leg quarterfinal to advance 6-4 on aggregate. The Germans face defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. Arsenal has never won the European Cup and only once reached the final. But it is now just two games away from this year’s showpiece in Budapest, Hungary.

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, left, and Max Dowman hug afterthe UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Pedro Goncalves
Sporting's Pedro Goncalves reacts after the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Joao Simoes
Sporting's Joao Simoes reacts during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Joao Simoes
Sporting's Joao Simoes shoots during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-William Saliba
Arsenal's William Saliba, front, and Sporting's Eduardo Quaresma pfp during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-David Raya
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya punches the ballduring the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Noni Madueke
Arsenal's Noni Madueke, left, and Sporting's Francisco Trincao fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Rui Silva
Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Silva punches the ball during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gives instructions during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, left, and Sporting's Pedro Goncalves go for the ball during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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