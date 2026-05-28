'Who Decides Citizenship?': Congress Highlights “Contradictions” in Supreme Court Verdict on SIR

Dr Singhvi, who is a senior Supreme Court lawyer, said that the court itself had noted and underlined several gaps, omissions, errors and deficiencies on the part of the ECI, for which it said structural improvements and corrections through judicial intervention were required. He said the ECI’s errors and gaps were filled through petitions filed by political parties and NGOs, after which Aadhaar was added to the list of approved documents and the names of 65 lakh deleted voters were put on the website so that deletions could be challenged. He asked why the ECI had not taken these steps earlier and argued that such errors and omissions should have been mentioned more strongly by the Supreme Court.