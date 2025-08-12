Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID Do Not Grant Indian Citizenship, Says Bombay HC; Cites Citizenship Act 1955

Court refuses bail to accused illegal migrant, stresses legal distinction between identification documents and citizenship status.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
PAN card Indian nationality, Aadhaar not proof of citizenship, Bombay High Court citizenship ruling
Sardar, accused of obtaining forged Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID and even an Indian passport, had entered India without valid travel documents. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID serve only as identity proofs, not proof of Indian citizenship.

  • Bail of accused for illegal entry and stay in India rejected due to forged documents and risk of fleeing.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday emphasized that possession of identity documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID does not make a person an Indian citizen.

Hearing the bail plea of Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar, accused of illegal entry and stay in India using forged documents, Justice Borkar pointed to the Citizenship Act of 1955 as the central law defining citizenship in India.

“In my opinion, the Citizenship Act of 1955 is the main and controlling law for deciding questions about nationality in India today. This is the statute that lays down who can be a citizen, how citizenship can be acquired and in what situations it can be lost,” the judge said.

Supreme Court of India - PTI
Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Says Aadhaar Can’t Establish Citizenship, Backs EC Stand

BY Outlook News Desk

The court clarified that documents such as Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID are issued primarily for identification or to facilitate access to government services, but they do not override or replace the legal framework governing citizenship.

“Merely having documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter ID does not, by itself, make someone a citizen of India,” the bench stated.

The ruling underlined the clear legal distinction between lawful citizens and illegal migrants. It noted that illegal migrants are barred from acquiring citizenship through most legal routes under the Citizenship Act.

“This distinction is important because it protects the sovereignty of the country and ensures that benefits and rights meant for citizens are not wrongfully taken by those who have no legal status to stay in India,” the court added.

In Protest: CPI-ML leaders staged a protest after the central government notified the rules for the implementation of the CAA in 2024 - | Photo: PTI
Despite CAA, Bengali Hindus Panic Over Citizenship Screening

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Sardar, accused of obtaining forged Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID and even an Indian passport, had entered India without valid travel documents. The court refused his bail, citing ongoing verification of the documents and police concerns that he may abscond.

He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners Order.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son