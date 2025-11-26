Ajax Vs Benfica, Champions League: Barreiro’s Late Strike Seals 2-0 Win For Eagles
Ajax’s Champions League hopes took another hit as Benfica walked away with a 2–0 win at the Johan Cruyff Arena tonight. An early strike by Samuel Dahl in the 6th minute put the Eagles ahead, and they held firm under pressure. Despite dominating possession for long spells, Ajax couldn’t convert their chances, captain Davy Klaassen coming closest but failing to beat the keeper in a one-on-one. With time running out, Benfica put the game to bed in the 90th minute as Leandro Barreiro capped off a swift break with a powerful finish into the top corner. The result hands Benfica their first points of the 2025–26 UCL campaign, a much-needed boost under coach José Mourinho, while Ajax remain rooted at the bottom of the group, still chasing their maiden win this season
