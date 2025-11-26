Ajax Vs Benfica, Champions League: Barreiro’s Late Strike Seals 2-0 Win For Eagles

Ajax’s Champions League hopes took another hit as Benfica walked away with a 2–0 win at the Johan Cruyff Arena tonight. An early strike by Samuel Dahl in the 6th minute put the Eagles ahead, and they held firm under pressure. Despite dominating possession for long spells, Ajax couldn’t convert their chances, captain Davy Klaassen coming closest but failing to beat the keeper in a one-on-one. With time running out, Benfica put the game to bed in the 90th minute as Leandro Barreiro capped off a swift break with a powerful finish into the top corner. The result hands Benfica their first points of the 2025–26 UCL campaign, a much-needed boost under coach José Mourinho, while Ajax remain rooted at the bottom of the group, still chasing their maiden win this season

Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-
Benfica players celebrate their victory at the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Vangelis Pavlidis
Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis, right, in action against Ajax's Wout Weghorst during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Leandro Barreiro
Benfica's Leandro Barreiro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Leandro Barreiro
Benfica's Leandro Barreiro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Enzo Barrenechea
Benfica's Enzo Barrenechea, right, challenges for the ball with Ajax's Davy Klaassen, centre, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Kenneth Taylor
Ajax's Kenneth Taylor reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Anatoliy Trubin
Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin makes a save in front of Ajax's Davy Klaassen during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Jose Mourinho
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho, left, and Ajax's head coach Fred Grim during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Samuel Dahl
Benfica players celebrate after Benfica's Samuel Dahl scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Ajax vs SL Benfica UCL 2025-26 match in Amsterdam-Wout Weghorst
Ajax's Wout Weghorst, right, in action against Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and SL Benfica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
