Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

Lost actor Evangeline Lilly suffered brain damage from a recent injury.
She revealed her injury and brain damage in a video on Instagram.
Lilly also shared the challenges she has been facing due to the injury.
Canadian actress and author Evangeline Lilly has revealed that she has suffered brain damage after a head injury. Lilly, 46, shared her health status in a video on Instagram on January 1, 2026. The Lost actor shared how the incident affected her. In early 2025, the actress fainted at a beach and struck her head on a rock.
Evangeline Lilly on her head injury
In her video message, Lilly said, "It’s late on January 1st. The first day of 2026. And I’m entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion," and shared how it affected her health.
Lilly also revealed that recent brain scans showed that "almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity." According to her, the results confirm that she has experienced brain damage due to the brain injury during the accident.
"So, I do have brain damage from the TBI" (traumatic brain injury), "and possibly other factors going on," Lilly added.
Lilly has been working closely with doctors on her recovery. "But, now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don’t look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do," she shared.
About Evangeline Lilly's head injury
The incident was earlier discussed in a Substack blog post. Lilly shared that she had "fainted at the beach. And fell face-first into a boulder," and experienced "fainting spells since I was a little girl." This resulted in "a big head injury" and "concussion."
"My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025. I think this was the calmest, most restful Christmas holiday I have had maybe since I had children, so 14 years ago. So that’s a good thing," Lilly added.