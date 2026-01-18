Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Reveal Baby Girl’s Name, Share First Family Photo

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa revealed their daughter’s name.
The couple shared their first family photo through an emotional Instagram post.
The Patralekhaa baby announcement received warm reactions from Bollywood celebrities.
Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared an intimate moment with fans as they officially revealed the name of their baby girl. The couple, who welcomed their daughter last year, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to make the announcement, offering a glimpse into their growing family.
Patralekhaa's baby announcement draws love
In the post, Rajkummar shared a tender photograph showing his hand gently cupping Patralekhaa’s and their newborn’s. Alongside the image, he wrote a message introducing their daughter as 'Parvati Paul Rao', with the name also written in Hindi. Paul is Patralekhaa’s maiden surname, a detail that added emotional depth to the announcement and resonated strongly with fans.
Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages poured in from across the film industry. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar reacted with heart emojis, while Aahana Kumra welcomed the newborn with a warm note congratulating both parents. Fans also flooded the comments section, celebrating the couple’s journey into parenthood.
The announcement quickly became one of the most talked-about Bollywood celebrity baby moments of the day, with many praising the simplicity and warmth of the reveal.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa family journey
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have long been admired for their grounded relationship and steady rise in the industry. The couple tied the knot in 2021 after years of dating, and their transition into parenthood has been met with widespread affection.
While both actors continue to balance professional commitments, this milestone has clearly marked a new chapter in the Rajkummar Rao family, one that fans are eager to witness unfold.