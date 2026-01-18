Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Reveal Baby Girl’s Name, Share First Family Photo

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have revealed the name of their baby girl through a heartfelt Instagram post.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa revealed their daughter’s name.

  • The couple shared their first family photo through an emotional Instagram post.

  • The Patralekhaa baby announcement received warm reactions from Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared an intimate moment with fans as they officially revealed the name of their baby girl. The couple, who welcomed their daughter last year, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to make the announcement, offering a glimpse into their growing family.

Patralekhaa's baby announcement draws love

In the post, Rajkummar shared a tender photograph showing his hand gently cupping Patralekhaa’s and their newborn’s. Alongside the image, he wrote a message introducing their daughter as 'Parvati Paul Rao', with the name also written in Hindi. Paul is Patralekhaa’s maiden surname, a detail that added emotional depth to the announcement and resonated strongly with fans.

Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages poured in from across the film industry. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar reacted with heart emojis, while Aahana Kumra welcomed the newborn with a warm note congratulating both parents. Fans also flooded the comments section, celebrating the couple’s journey into parenthood.

Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Awards 2026 - Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan Tops Star Line-Up At Joy Awards Riyadh With Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The announcement quickly became one of the most talked-about Bollywood celebrity baby moments of the day, with many praising the simplicity and warmth of the reveal.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa family journey

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have long been admired for their grounded relationship and steady rise in the industry. The couple tied the knot in 2021 after years of dating, and their transition into parenthood has been met with widespread affection.

Related Content
Related Content
Aamir Khan Runs Tata Mumbai Marathon'26 - ANI
Aamir Khan Joins Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Praises Mumbai’s “Amazing” Spirit

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

While both actors continue to balance professional commitments, this milestone has clearly marked a new chapter in the Rajkummar Rao family, one that fans are eager to witness unfold.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Bracewell Cameo Takes Black Caps To 337-Run Total

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide’s 128 Guides VID To 317/8

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: WI Reach 50/3 As Jewel Andrew Rebuilds

  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

  5. T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Highlights: Sabalenka, Alcaraz Seal Easy Wins; Pavlyuchenkova Stunned By Bai

  2. Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne

  3. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  5. Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  5. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly