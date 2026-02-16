Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours, Reveals Nikam Look

Rajkummar Rao on prosthetics and physical transformation

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao shared a detailed note explaining his approach to roles. He stated that he is not a believer in prosthetics if he can achieve the look through hard work. For the biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, the actor revealed that he gained nearly 9 to 10 kilograms and altered his hair to match the character’s age and personality.