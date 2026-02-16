Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours, Reveals Nikam Look

Rajkummar Rao hair loss rumours clarification: The actor has explained that his altered appearance is for the Nikam biopic.

O
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On His New Look Photo: Instagram
  • Rajkummar Rao clarifies hair loss rumours.

  • Nikam biopic demanded 9–10 kg weight gain.

  • Actor prefers transformation over prosthetics.

Rajkummar Rao hair loss rumours clarification has finally arrived. After videos from a recent Mumbai event sparked speculation about his thinning hairline, the actor addressed the chatter directly, revealing that his appearance is part of his preparation for the Nikam biopic.

The conversation began when clips of Rajkummar at the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival went viral. Social media users questioned his changing hairline and overall look, with some expressing concern. However, the actor has now made it clear that the transformation is deliberate and tied to his craft.

Rajkummar Rao on prosthetics and physical transformation

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao shared a detailed note explaining his approach to roles. He stated that he is not a believer in prosthetics if he can achieve the look through hard work. For the biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, the actor revealed that he gained nearly 9 to 10 kilograms and altered his hair to match the character’s age and personality.

He also referenced earlier performances such as Trapped and Srikanth, where he underwent visible physical and behavioural shifts. According to Rao, transformation is not cosmetic for him but an immersive process that begins long before the camera rolls.

Nikam biopic and what lies ahead

The Nikam biopic is being produced by Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun. The film explores landmark legal battles handled by Nikam and aims to present a layered portrait of the veteran prosecutor. Wamiqa Gabbi features as the female lead.

Rajkummar is also preparing to portray former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in a separate biographical drama. As he transitions between roles, the actor has emphasised that physical change is part of the discipline he brings to each project.

With this statement, Rajkummar Rao has addressed social media speculation head on, reminding audiences that sometimes a new look is simply the result of serious preparation.

