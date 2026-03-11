Our Universe Episodes 11 And 12 Release Date And Time In India And What To Expect

Our Universe Episodes 11 And 12: What To Expect

The story revolves around Seon Tae-hyung and Woo Hyun-jin who can't stand each other but after a tragic accident that leaves their nephew orphaned, they come together to take care of him. They co-parent him and struggle to navigate the childcare and their strained relationship, eventually developing feelings for each other.



Tae Hyeong is a photography assistant by profession. But as his brother and sister-in-law passed away, leaving behind their child, he had no option but to raise his nephew. Hyeon Jin comes to repay the love of her sister who always had her back.