Our Universe Episodes 11 And 12 Release Date And Time In India And What To Expect

When and where to watch Our Universe episodes 11 and 12 in India. Check out the details here.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Our Universe
Our Universe episodes 11 And 12 release date details Photo: X
  • Our Universe, starring Bae In-hyuk and Roh Jeong-eui released earlier in February.

  • Episode 12 will be the finale episode of the K-drama.

  • Here’s everything about Our Universe’s episodes 11 and 12 OTT release date and time in India.

K-drama Our Universe, starring Bae In-hyuk, Roh Jeong-eui, and Park Seo-ham, has garnered a huge fan base and it is one of the most loved K-dramas currently. Indian fans are also loving this romantic coming-of-age series for its romance, humour and warmth. 

Our Universe premiered earlier in February, followed by two episodes releasing weekly. Episodes 11 and 12 will conclude the series. Here’s everything you need to know about Our Universe’s episodes 11 and 12 release date and time in India.

When and where to watch Our Universe episodes 11 and 12 online

Our Universe episode 11 will release on March 11, and the finale episode will be out on March 12 on the Korean network tvN.

Our Universe Episodes 11 And 12 release time in India

South Korean audience can watch the show at 10:40 pm KST. The expected release time in India is around 7:10 pm IST. Episodes can be streamed with English subtitles.

Indian audiences can watch Our Universe episodes 11 and 12 on Viki. It is also available globally on Rakuten Viki and on HBO Max in select regions.

Our Universe Episodes 11 And 12: What To Expect

The story revolves around Seon Tae-hyung and Woo Hyun-jin who can't stand each other but after a tragic accident that leaves their nephew orphaned, they come together to take care of him. They co-parent him and struggle to navigate the childcare and their strained relationship, eventually developing feelings for each other.

Tae Hyeong is a photography assistant by profession. But as his brother and sister-in-law passed away, leaving behind their child, he had no option but to raise his nephew. Hyeon Jin comes to repay the love of her sister who always had her back.

In the upcoming episodes, there will be romance between Seon Tae-hyung and Woo Hyun-jin as they resolve their differences and enter a dating phase.

