Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung Confirmed For tvN’s 100 Days Of Lies Period Spy Romance

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung lead tvN’s 100 Days of Lies

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, 100 Days of Lies follows a dangerous love story shaped by espionage, resistance and shifting identities. The story centres on a skilled pickpocket from Gyeongseong, the old name for Seoul, who is forced to go undercover as part of the Korean independence movement. Her path soon crosses with the adopted son of a powerful Japanese official, setting the stage for a tense and complicated relationship.