Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung Confirmed For tvN’s 100 Days Of Lies Period Spy Romance

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung confirmed for 100 Days of Lies K
drama.
tvN historical spy romance set during the Japanese occupation of Korea.
Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu join the main cast.
tvN has confirmed the main cast for its upcoming historical spy romance 100 Days of Lies. The drama will be led by Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, alongside Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng and Jin Sun Kyu.
Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung lead tvN’s 100 Days of Lies
Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, 100 Days of Lies follows a dangerous love story shaped by espionage, resistance and shifting identities. The story centres on a skilled pickpocket from Gyeongseong, the old name for Seoul, who is forced to go undercover as part of the Korean independence movement. Her path soon crosses with the adopted son of a powerful Japanese official, setting the stage for a tense and complicated relationship.
The series will be directed by Yoo In Shik, known for acclaimed dramas such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo and the Dr. Romantic franchise.
Characters at the centre of the spy romance
Kim You Jung will play Lee Ga Kyung, a legendary pickpocket in Gyeongseong who dreams of saving enough money to leave for America. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she receives a dangerous proposal to infiltrate the Japanese Government-General of Korea for 100 days while posing as an interpreter.
Park Jinyoung will portray Kim Tae Woong, an elite interpreter working for the Japanese administration. The adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, he is also known by the name Sato Hideo. Fluent in English, Japanese and Korean, Tae Woong returns to Korea during a politically charged period when Japan is attempting to justify its colonial rule through propaganda.
Supporting cast adds depth to the story
Kim Hyun Joo takes on the role of Yoo So Ran, a sniper working for the Korean independence movement. After spending a decade away, she returns to Korea under a new identity with a clear goal: to assassinate the powerful official Sato Shinichi. To carry out her mission, she approaches Lee Ga Kyung with a proposal that could change both their lives.
Lee Moo Saeng will play Yoo Philip, a Korean-American journalist working as a correspondent for an American news outlet in Gyeongseong. While appearing to report on political developments, he secretly supports the independence movement.
Jin Sun Kyu will appear as Sato Shinichi, the newly appointed Inspector-General of Korea and Tae Woong’s father. A ruthless and ambitious man, he becomes the primary target of the resistance.
100 Days of Lies is currently scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2026.