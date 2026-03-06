Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung Confirmed For tvN’s 100 Days Of Lies Period Spy Romance

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung are set to lead tvN’s upcoming K-drama 100 Days of Lies, a historical spy romance set during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The series also features Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng and Jin Sun Kyu in key roles.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Kim Yoo-jung And Park Jin-young
Kim Yoo-jung And Park Jin-young Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung confirmed for 100 Days of Lies K

    drama.

  • tvN historical spy romance set during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

  • Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu join the main cast.

tvN has confirmed the main cast for its upcoming historical spy romance 100 Days of Lies. The drama will be led by Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, alongside Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng and Jin Sun Kyu.

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung lead tvN’s 100 Days of Lies

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, 100 Days of Lies follows a dangerous love story shaped by espionage, resistance and shifting identities. The story centres on a skilled pickpocket from Gyeongseong, the old name for Seoul, who is forced to go undercover as part of the Korean independence movement. Her path soon crosses with the adopted son of a powerful Japanese official, setting the stage for a tense and complicated relationship.

The series will be directed by Yoo In Shik, known for acclaimed dramas such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo and the Dr. Romantic franchise.

Characters at the centre of the spy romance

Kim You Jung will play Lee Ga Kyung, a legendary pickpocket in Gyeongseong who dreams of saving enough money to leave for America. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she receives a dangerous proposal to infiltrate the Japanese Government-General of Korea for 100 days while posing as an interpreter.

Netflix's Boyfriend on Demand trailer - Netflix
Boyfriend On Demand Trailer: Blackpink’s Jisoo Tries To Find Love In The Virtual World

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Park Jinyoung will portray Kim Tae Woong, an elite interpreter working for the Japanese administration. The adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, he is also known by the name Sato Hideo. Fluent in English, Japanese and Korean, Tae Woong returns to Korea during a politically charged period when Japan is attempting to justify its colonial rule through propaganda.

Related Content
Siren's Kiss OTT release date update - X
Siren’s Kiss OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Park Min-young, Wi Ha-jun’s Korean Series In India
Filmmaker Park Chan-wook Appointed As The Jury President For The 79th Cannes Film Festival - X
Park Chan-wook Named Jury President For 79th Cannes Film Festival
Yoon Suk Yeol - AP; Representative image
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets Life Sentence For Martial Law
Korean actor Jung Eun-woo dies - X
South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern
Related Content

Supporting cast adds depth to the story

Kim Hyun Joo takes on the role of Yoo So Ran, a sniper working for the Korean independence movement. After spending a decade away, she returns to Korea under a new identity with a clear goal: to assassinate the powerful official Sato Shinichi. To carry out her mission, she approaches Lee Ga Kyung with a proposal that could change both their lives.

Lee Moo Saeng will play Yoo Philip, a Korean-American journalist working as a correspondent for an American news outlet in Gyeongseong. While appearing to report on political developments, he secretly supports the independence movement.

Netflix's Boyfriend on Demand trailer - Netflix
Boyfriend On Demand Trailer: Blackpink’s Jisoo Tries To Find Love In The Virtual World

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jin Sun Kyu will appear as Sato Shinichi, the newly appointed Inspector-General of Korea and Tae Woong’s father. A ruthless and ambitious man, he becomes the primary target of the resistance.

100 Days of Lies is currently scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  2. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  3. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  4. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  5. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Is Striking Tehran And Lebanon

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century