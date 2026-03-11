New K-drama releases this week: 5 Korean dramas streaming on Netflix and other OTT platforms

From legal fantasy to romance and crime thrillers, these latest K-dramas arriving on OTT platforms bring a fresh wave of stories for viewers planning their next binge.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
New K-Drama Releases This Week Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New K-dramas on Netflix and OTT platforms arrive with romance, mystery, and fantasy.

  • Latest Korean dramas streaming now include Phantom Lawyer and Still Shining.

  • Several Korean series release new episodes this week across Netflix, Prime Video, and Viki.

The slate of latest K-dramas on OTT platforms this week brings together a variety of genres, from supernatural courtroom drama to romance and high-stakes thrillers. As Korean storytelling continues to dominate global streaming charts, several new titles and episode drops are arriving across Netflix, Prime Video, and Viki.

Some dramas are launching brand-new seasons, while others are heading into their final chapters, giving viewers both fresh stories and emotional farewells. If you have been searching for new Korean dramas to watch or planning to update your binge list, here are five notable K-drama releases this week worth checking out.

1. Phantom Lawyer

Where to watch: Netflix and Viki
When to watch: March 13

This fantasy legal drama follows a struggling lawyer whose life changes after he moves into an office that once belonged to a shaman. Soon, he begins seeing restless spirits and even channeling them. Instead of haunting him, these ghosts become unexpected clients who seek justice for the wrongs they suffered in life.

Things grow complicated when he partners with a high-profile attorney known for her flawless courtroom record. Their approaches clash constantly, yet they must work together to resolve supernatural cases that blur the line between emotion and logic.

2. Mad Concrete Dreams

Where to watch: Viki
When to watch: March 14

Blending dark humour with crime drama, this series centres on a financially strained landlord who purchased an apartment building using massive loans. As debt begins to close in, he becomes involved in a staged kidnapping scheme meant to secure his property and protect his family.

However, the situation spirals beyond control when the fake abduction turns into a real criminal crisis. What follows is a chaotic chain of events filled with legal trouble, desperate decisions and unexpected consequences.

3. Doctor Shin

Where to watch: TV Chosun
When to watch: March 14

This medical thriller explores how far someone can go for love. The story follows a renowned neurosurgeon engaged to a famous actress whose career comes to an abrupt halt after a tragic accident leaves her in a coma.

Unable to accept her fate, the doctor attempts a radical and controversial medical procedure that could bring her back. But the decision raises ethical questions and risks unleashing consequences that neither of them could foresee.

New K-Drama Releases This Week - IMDb
New K-Drama Releases This Week: Fresh OTT Premieres And Final Episodes Fans Should Track

BY Aishani Biswas

4. Siren's Kiss

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
When to watch: Episodes 3 and 4 release on March 9 and March 10

A dangerous mix of romance and suspense drives this thriller about an elite auctioneer who becomes the prime suspect in a series of mysterious deaths linked to insurance fraud. An investigator begins tracking her movements, convinced she is hiding something.

As the investigation deepens, an intense attraction develops between them. Their relationship quickly becomes a psychological game where trust, deception, and desire collide.

5. Still Shining

Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: Episodes 3 and 4 release on March 13

OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Kohrra 2, The Conjuring Last Rites, O’Romeo, Tu Yaa Main And More

BY Aishani Biswas

This romance drama revisits a love story that began a decade earlier. Two people who once shared a deep connection during their teenage years reunite unexpectedly as working adults in Seoul.

Old emotions resurface as they confront unresolved heartbreak and the realities of their current lives. The series explores whether first love can survive time, distance, and personal change.

The latest Korean dramas on OTT platforms this week show the wide range of stories the industry continues to deliver. From supernatural courtroom battles in Phantom Lawyer to second-chance romance in Still Shining, the lineup spans fantasy, thrillers, and emotional dramas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  2. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  4. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  5. IPL 2026: Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Tournament History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  3. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  4. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  4. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher