New K-drama releases this week: 5 Korean dramas streaming on Netflix and other OTT platforms

The slate of latest K-dramas on OTT platforms this week brings together a variety of genres, from supernatural courtroom drama to romance and high-stakes thrillers. As Korean storytelling continues to dominate global streaming charts, several new titles and episode drops are arriving across Netflix, Prime Video, and Viki.
Some dramas are launching brand-new seasons, while others are heading into their final chapters, giving viewers both fresh stories and emotional farewells. If you have been searching for new Korean dramas to watch or planning to update your binge list, here are five notable K-drama releases this week worth checking out.
1. Phantom Lawyer
Where to watch: Netflix and Viki
When to watch: March 13
This fantasy legal drama follows a struggling lawyer whose life changes after he moves into an office that once belonged to a shaman. Soon, he begins seeing restless spirits and even channeling them. Instead of haunting him, these ghosts become unexpected clients who seek justice for the wrongs they suffered in life.
Things grow complicated when he partners with a high-profile attorney known for her flawless courtroom record. Their approaches clash constantly, yet they must work together to resolve supernatural cases that blur the line between emotion and logic.
2. Mad Concrete Dreams
Where to watch: Viki
When to watch: March 14
Blending dark humour with crime drama, this series centres on a financially strained landlord who purchased an apartment building using massive loans. As debt begins to close in, he becomes involved in a staged kidnapping scheme meant to secure his property and protect his family.
However, the situation spirals beyond control when the fake abduction turns into a real criminal crisis. What follows is a chaotic chain of events filled with legal trouble, desperate decisions and unexpected consequences.
3. Doctor Shin
Where to watch: TV Chosun
When to watch: March 14
This medical thriller explores how far someone can go for love. The story follows a renowned neurosurgeon engaged to a famous actress whose career comes to an abrupt halt after a tragic accident leaves her in a coma.
Unable to accept her fate, the doctor attempts a radical and controversial medical procedure that could bring her back. But the decision raises ethical questions and risks unleashing consequences that neither of them could foresee.
4. Siren's Kiss
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
When to watch: Episodes 3 and 4 release on March 9 and March 10
A dangerous mix of romance and suspense drives this thriller about an elite auctioneer who becomes the prime suspect in a series of mysterious deaths linked to insurance fraud. An investigator begins tracking her movements, convinced she is hiding something.
As the investigation deepens, an intense attraction develops between them. Their relationship quickly becomes a psychological game where trust, deception, and desire collide.
5. Still Shining
Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: Episodes 3 and 4 release on March 13
This romance drama revisits a love story that began a decade earlier. Two people who once shared a deep connection during their teenage years reunite unexpectedly as working adults in Seoul.
Old emotions resurface as they confront unresolved heartbreak and the realities of their current lives. The series explores whether first love can survive time, distance, and personal change.
The latest Korean dramas on OTT platforms this week show the wide range of stories the industry continues to deliver. From supernatural courtroom battles in Phantom Lawyer to second-chance romance in Still Shining, the lineup spans fantasy, thrillers, and emotional dramas.