Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, who had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at a Seoul hospital, passed away on Monday (January 5, 2026). He was 74.
Reportedly, he collapsed at his home while having his meal and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was admitted to the emergency room in a state of cardiac arrest around 4 pm and was in a critical condition.
Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki dies
Ahn Sung-ki's death was announced by his agency, the Artist Company, and Soonchunhyang University Hospital, Seoul.
"Actor Ahn Sung Ki passed away at 9:00 a.m. on January 5, 2026 at the age of 74. With a profound sense of duty to his craft and unwavering sincerity, Ahn Sung Ki walked alongside the history of Korean popular culture. His performances were always directed toward people and life itself, and through countless projects, he offered deep resonance and comfort across eras and generations. Above all, before he was an actor, he cherished dignity and responsibility as a human being, consistently showing respect for senior and junior artists alike and for everyone on set. He was a “national actor” in the truest sense. Artist Company is deeply saddened by this sudden news. We pray for the repose of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family (sic)," the Artist Company said in a statement.
Who was Ahn Sung-ki?
Born on January 1, 1952, Ahn was the son of a Korean filmmaker. Starting his acting career as a child artiste, his career spanned nearly seven decades with more than 170 films.
In 1970, Ahn enrolled at Seoul’s Hankuk University of Foreign Studies as a Vietnamese major, but failed to secure jobs at major companies.
Ahn Sung-ki's films
His debut film as a child actor was with director Kim Ki-young in Twilight Train (1957). Good, Windy Days, Mandara, Whale Hunting, White Badge, The Housemaid, Two Cops, The Romantic President, Silmido, Hanbando, Radio Star, May 18, To the Starry Island, The Eternal Empire, Deep Blue Night, The Divine Weapon, The Fair Love and Unbowed, among others, are some of his notable works.
He was South Korea’s most beloved actor and public gave him the nickname 'The Nation’s Actor', for being a humble and trustworthy star of the country.
Ahn is survived by his wife and two sons.