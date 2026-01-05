Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

"Actor Ahn Sung Ki passed away at 9:00 a.m. on January 5, 2026 at the age of 74. With a profound sense of duty to his craft and unwavering sincerity, Ahn Sung Ki walked alongside the history of Korean popular culture. His performances were always directed toward people and life itself, and through countless projects, he offered deep resonance and comfort across eras and generations. Above all, before he was an actor, he cherished dignity and responsibility as a human being, consistently showing respect for senior and junior artists alike and for everyone on set. He was a “national actor” in the truest sense. Artist Company is deeply saddened by this sudden news. We pray for the repose of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family (sic)," the Artist Company said in a statement.