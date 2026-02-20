Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

Filmmaker MM Baig, known for his work in Hindi cinema, has passed away.
Baig's death has been confirmed by his publicist.
According to his publicist, Baig had been unwell for quite some time.
Veteran filmmaker MM Baig, known for his films such as Razia Sultan and Chhoti Bahu, was found dead at his residence earlier this week, his publicist Hanif Zaveri confirmed. Baig was the father of former child artist Baby Guddu. He was in his 70s at the time of his death.
"He was unwell for quite some time. Since he did not come out of the house for four to five days, the neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell coming from his house. The police opened the door, found Baig sahab's body, and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul," Zaveri told PTI.
Who was MM Baig
Baig started his career as an assistant to J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan and worked on films like Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Karz Chukana Hai, Kala Bazaar, and Kishen Kanhaiya, among others.
As an independent director, he directed two films, including Naseeruddin Shah's Masoom Gawah (1990) and Chhoti Bahu (1994).
Zaveri revealed that Baig shared a warm relationship with Rakesh Roshan and helped Hrithik Roshan with his diction, voice modulation, and dialogue delivery.
"Baig sahab would assist Hrithik with mouthing dialogues long before his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," he added.
Baig's daughter, Shahinda Baig, aka Baby Guddu, was one of the most popular child artists during the 80s. Aakhir Kyon?, Nagina, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge, and Aulad, among others, are some of the films in which she featured as a child artist.