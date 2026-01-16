Two Athletes Found Dead At Sports Authority Of India Hostel In Kerala, Probe Launched

Two female athletes from the Sports Authority of India-run hostel were found dead
Kollam police are investigating the incident
SAI is also cooperating in the investigation
In a shocking state of affairs, two teenage athletes were found dead at their Sports Authority of India (SAI)-run hostel in Kollam, Kerala on Thursday, January 15. The deceased were identified as Sandra A (18) of Chaliyam in Kozhikode district and Vyshnavi V(15) of Muthakkal in Thiruvananthapuram district.
The two girls were found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room on the first floor of their hostel. One girl has been identified as a kabaddi player whereas the other was an athlete.
“We have recovered a suicide note signed by both in which they have sought apology from the parents for having taken the extreme step. The matter is under investigation. Parents of the girls have not so far raised any doubts or complaints about the suicides,” Kollam East Police Station House Officer Pushpakumar G said.
He added, “A case for unnatural death has been registered. Probe into other angles will be taken based on the postmortem reports”.
The incident came to light around 5 am when fellow hostel inmates noticed that the duo had not reported for the morning training session.
When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room, police said.
Police said Vyshnavi was staying in a different room but had spent Wednesday night in Sandra’s room. Both were seen by other hostel inmates before 12.30 am, police added.
A case has been registered at the Kollam East police station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for unnatural death.
"SAI is cooperating in the investigation. Investigation is underway," police said. Police will record statements from other sportspersons in the hostel, their trainers, relatives, schoolmates, and school teachers, an official said.
Also, mobile phones would be examined as part of the investigation.
(With PTI inputs)