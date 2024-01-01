SUBSCRIBE
kabaddi
Kabaddi
Others
Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25: Ajith, Jai, Arjun Top Picks Of PKL Player Auction On Day 2
BY
PTI
Others
Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Full List Of Players Bought And Their Price In PKL Season 11 Auction
BY
Jagdish Yadav
Others
Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Get Highest Bids
BY
PTI
Others
Yoga In 2036 Olympic Games? How A New Sport Can Be Included In IOC Programme - Explained
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
India Bid For 2036 Olympics: Pitch For Yoga, Kabaddi, Kho Kho Inclusion Likely - Report
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Haryana Steelers Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Final: Preview, Live Streaming
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Puneri Paltan Humble Patna Pirates To Enter Season 10 Final - Match Report
BY
PTI
Sports
Khelo India University Games: Sakshi Sharma Leads Chandigarh To Glorious Debut In Women's Kabaddi
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Khelo India University Games Make Your Future, Says Aspiring Kabaddi Star Happy Ganghas
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Arjun Deshwal Shines As Jaipur Pink Panthers Enter Semifinals
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Patna Pirates Thrash U Mumba 44-23, Move One Step Closer To Playoffs
BY
PTI
Sports
PKL 2023-24: Gujarat Giants Thrash Bengal Warriors 41-32
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Inamdar Shines As Puneri Paltan Smash Playoff Hopefuls Bengaluru Bulls
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Patna Pirates Come From Behind To Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Sumit Stars In UP Yoddhas' 39-23 Win Against U Mumba
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Puneri Paltan Beat Telugu Titans 60-29, Move To Top Of Ranking Table
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Shivam, Siddharth Help Haryana Steelers Beat Bengal Warriors
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Rivals U Mumba, Puneri Paltan Play Out Enthralling Tie In Derby
BY
PTI
Sports
Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Day 2 Wrap: Delhi Move To Second Place After Claiming Two Gold Medals
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Gujarat Giants Halt Dabang Delhi's Rampant Winning Run - Match Report
BY
PTI
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-34: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Telugu Titans, Extend Winning Streak To 7
BY
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Tamil Thalaivas End Seven-Game Winless Streak With 46-27 Victory Over UP Yoddhas
BY
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: U Mumba, Haryana Steelers Play Out High-Octane Tie - Match Report
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Bengal Warriors Beat Telugu Titans To End Four-Match Losing Streak - Match Report
BY
Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Ashu Malik Keeps Up Good Form, Helps Dabang Delhi Beat Patna Pirates
BY
