Pakistani Kabbadi Player Ubaidullah Rajput To Face Disciplinary Action For His Decision To Represent Indian Team

Ubaidullah found himself in big trouble after videos and pictures of him wearing Indian shirt and waving the Indian flag in the GCC Cup went viral

A popular Pakistani international Kabbadi player, Ubaidullah Rajput, faces the prospect of a severe disciplinary action after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain on December 16.

Ubaidullah found himself in big trouble after videos and pictures of him wearing Indian shirt and waving the Indian flag in the GCC Cup went viral.

The secretary of the Pakistan Kabbadi Federation, Rana Sarwar, said an emergency meeting of the PKR had been called on December 27 in which the matter would be discussed and decision taken on disciplinary action against Rajput and some other players.

"I can confirm it was a private event with private teams formed under the names of India, Pakistan, Canada, Iran etc. in the competition by the organisers.

But all the teams had players of their own origin. Indian players represented the Indian private side and Ubaidullah played for them which is unacceptable in these circumstances,” Sarwar said.

He also claimed 16 Pakistani players had gone to Bahrain in their personal capacity without taking any permission from the federation or the Pakistan Sports Board.

"So action will also be taken against these players for falsely playing under the names of Pakistan team." Rajput has issued an apology and clarified that he was invited to play in the event in Bahrain and was included in a private team.

"But I didn't know until later they had named the side Indian team and I told the organizers to don't use names of India and Pakistan.

"In private competitions in the past Indian and Pakistan players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan."

"I was not under the impression until I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team which I can't think of doing after the conflict."

Published At:
