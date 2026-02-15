Yuzvendra Chahal 'Statue' Steals The Show On India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Day - See Funny Post

There has been controversies around Usman Tariq as well, specially with his action and pause before the delivery. Experts have dissected whether the delay in his front-foot is legal or not. They have sliced through his action and picked out the bones and nerves of the intricacies of it, trying to find out the most delicate of his action discrepancies. While former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin considered his action legal, many did not.