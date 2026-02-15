Yuzvendra Chahal 'Statue' Steals The Show On India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Day - See Funny Post

As Usman Tariq's action and his infamous pause gets dissected ahead of the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter, Chahal joins in with a funny post

Outlook Sports Desk
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal Photo: File
  • Usman Tariq's action created much controversy ahead of IND vs PAK clash

  • Experts dissected his pause and how to counter it

  • Yuzvendra Chahal joined in with a funny post

India is clashing with Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 5, Sunday. The pre-match chatters around the game has been about the duel of the Pakistan spinners vs the Indian explosive batters.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash, there has been a lot of discussions over Pakistan spin attack, specially Usman Tariq. The conditions at Colombo being slow and with low bounce on offer, there are chances that the Pakistan spinners can trouble India given the latter have not flourished against the type of bowling in the recent past.

There has been controversies around Usman Tariq as well, specially with his action and pause before the delivery. Experts have dissected whether the delay in his front-foot is legal or not. They have sliced through his action and picked out the bones and nerves of the intricacies of it, trying to find out the most delicate of his action discrepancies. While former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin considered his action legal, many did not.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Funny Post

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his mischievous acts, jumped in to have a piece of the cake as well. He sneakily shared a post on 'X', formerly twitter, with a caricature which showed Yuzvendra Chahal, in his iconic pose while batting against Usman Tariq. In the cartoon, he is saying 'statue' to Tariq while he is delivering the ball and taking the pause.

Chahal cheekily put forward the message that his pose is the best way to counter Tariq's pause.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

