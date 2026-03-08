IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: How New Zealand Have Fared In ICC Finals

Summary of this article
India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, chasing a record third title
Both teams are at full strength with no major fitness concerns (IND vs NZ key injury update)
New Zealand aim to overturn past final heartbreaks, with the IND vs NZ reserve day adding extra drama
New Zealand will face India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
With history on the line, India stand one step away from a landmark achievement, aiming to become the first team to defend a T20 World Cup title while chasing a record third crown.
The defending champions enter the summit clash brimming with confidence, while New Zealand arrive with belief, attacking flair, and a hunger for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.
The stakes could not be higher in this IND vs NZ preview, as fans pack the stands in Ahmedabad, hoping to witness cricketing history unfold. Both sides head into the final with their strongest combinations, with no major fitness concerns, making the IND vs NZ injury update reassuring for cricket fans everywhere.
New Zealand In ICC Finals
This will be New Zealand’s eighth ICC final and their second consecutive appearance after the heartbreak against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Of the seven finals they have played previously, the Black Caps have won just two, the 2000 ICC Knockouts and the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Interestingly, India ended up on the losing side in both those matches.
Here’s a look at New Zealand’s ICC finals record:
2000 ICC Knockouts – New Zealand beat India by four wickets
2009 ICC Champions Trophy – Australia beat New Zealand by six wickets
2015 World Cup – Australia beat New Zealand by seven wickets
2019 World Cup – England beat New Zealand in a super over
2021 WTC Final – New Zealand beat India by eight wickets
2021 T20 World Cup – Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets
2025 Champions Trophy – India beat New Zealand by four wickets
With the IND vs NZ final just hours away, the Black Caps will be looking to rewrite history, erase past heartbreaks, and finally lift the T20 World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad. The drama could spill over to the IND vs NZ reserve day if weather intervenes, adding even more suspense to this eagerly anticipated showdown.
When is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.