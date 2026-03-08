IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: How New Zealand Have Fared In ICC Finals

New Zealand's Finn Allen, center, celebrates with batting partner Rachin Ravindra after New Zealand won the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match against South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

New Zealand's Finn Allen, center, celebrates with batting partner Rachin Ravindra after New Zealand won the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match against South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)