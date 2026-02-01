T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Summary of this article
India meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad
Pre-final tension rises as Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner exchange words
India weigh form concerns around Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy
Massive demand has increased travel and hotel prices in Ahmedabad with thousands of police deployed
After a month of breathless cricketing action, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will see co-hosts India facing New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 7.
India, who regrouped from a painful Super Eight defeat against South Africa to book their place in the final, will look to become the first team ever to defend its T20 World Cup title, and that too at home.
Ahead of this blockbuster encounter, let’s take a look at the biggest talking points and storylines that you might have missed from the T20 World Cup 2026:
Suryakumar, Santner In ‘250 or 220’ Debate
Ahead of the battle on the pitch, both sets of captains engaged in a war of words in the post-match press conference. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner fired the first shots, saying that the Black Caps will need to focus on stopping the Indian batters from securing a big total.
“And at the end of the day, if it’s going to be flat like it was the other night, trying to restrict India to 220 instead of 250 might give us a good chance,” Santner said.
Suryakumar Yadav fired back, denying that his team has a fixed target in mind before the match. Accusing Santner of “lying”, the Indian skipper said, “We will try to bat well. If we score 225 or 250, it will be good. But sometimes the wicket is different, and we have to play differently.”
Black Caps Looking To ‘Silence’ The Crowd
This wasn’t the only instance where the opposing captains engaged in pre-match banter. Santner upped the ante by saying that the Black Caps would like to “silence the crowd” in Ahmedabad with their performance in the final.
Suryakumar responded to his counterpart by saying, “Everybody is saying the same line. They should try something new.”
India’s Poor Final Record Against NZ
India are certainly the team to beat in this T20 World Cup, winning all but one match en route to the final. On the other hand, New Zealand have been quite disappointing throughout the group and Super Eight stages, only making it to the semi-finals on net run rate.
However, over the years, it’s the Kiwis who have a better track record against India in the finals of ICC tournaments. In the three instances where these two sides met in ICC finals, New Zealand have won twice – the 2000 Champions Trophy and 2019-21 World Test Championship titles. India, meanwhile, have only won the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Abhishek, Varun Form Under Scanner
Despite their superb form as a whole, two Indian players have failed to deliver on the pitch consistently throughout the tournament – opener Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.
Abhishek, the top-ranked batter in T20Is, began the tournament with an unprecedented three consecutive ducks. He then managed 15 against South Africa, before a spirited 55-run knock against Zimbabwe offered hope. However, that proved to be a false dawn, as the Indian opener then managed 10 and nine against West Indies and England, respectively.
Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy, usually India’s most potent spin option in the shortest format, has been quite expensive. He began the group stage well, taking nine wickets in the first four matches combined – including a 3/7 performance against Namibia.
However, since being hit for 47 runs against South Africa, the spinner has continued to leak runs while taking just one wicket in each match. His economy rate in the tournament has risen to 8.85 – quite poor compared to his overall T20I economy of 7.45.
3000 Cops In Ahmedabad For Final
The preparation has been in full swing for Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad. More than 3000 police officers, 1000 home guards, and three anti-drone systems will be deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said.
“This time, we have set up holding areas near Gate 1 and 2, slightly towards the main road, to prevent any possibility of a stampede,” the Commissioner said. “Although such an incident has never happened here, we have set this up as an extra precaution.”
Trains Announced As Ahmedabad Fares Skyrocket
With fans rushing to Ahmedabad to watch the T20 World Cup 2026 final, airfares to the city have skyrocketed by as much as five times. The price increase has prompted Indian Railways to introduce special trains to the city from Mumbai and New Delhi.
Meanwhile, hotel prices have increased by more than four times, with rates rising to as much as INR 2.01 lakh per night.