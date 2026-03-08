IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Aim To End Winless ‘Kiwi Jinx’ Against New Zealand

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India enter the Ahmedabad showdown as favourites, but must overcome a stubborn Kiwi jinx after losing all three previous T20 World Cup meetings with New Zealand

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India and New Zealand 5th T20I-
India's players celebrate after winning the fifth and final T20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad

  • India are chasing their first win over New Zealand in T20 World Cups, with the Black Caps holding a 3-0 record against India

  • This includes victories over India in 2007, 2016 and 2021 editions

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India will take on New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Despite being the defending champions and heavy favourites, India have one statistic casting a dark shadow over their title prospects – the so-called “Kiwi jinx”.

India, despite their dominance in T20Is against New Zealand, are still winless in the T20 World Cup against the Black Caps. Overall, New Zealand have maintained their 100% winning record in the three previous meetings in the tournament, winning all of them.

IND vs NZ: Meetings In T20 World Cups

India’s first time facing New Zealand in the T20 World Cup came in the inaugural edition in 2007 at Johannesburg. Batting first in the group-stage match, the Kiwis posted a total of 190, with Brendon McCullum’s unbeaten 45 and Craig McMillan’s 44 the starring contributions.

Despite being given a strong start by the opening pair of Gautam Gambhir (51) and Virender Sehwag (40), India were restricted to 180/9, with captain Daniel Vettori producing a superb spell of 4/20.

Their next clash came almost a decade later in the 2016 edition that took place in Nagpur. In this low-scoring contest, New Zealand managed a modest total of 126/7. However, India’s innings unravelled against the Kiwi spin attack, with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi taking four and three wickets, respectively, to bowl India out for just 79 – their lowest total in the tournament.

The last time these two sides played each other in a T20 World Cup was in 2021. India struggled with the bat in Dubai, posting just 110/7 as Trent Boult posted figures of 3/20. New Zealand then chased down the total comfortably in 14.3 overs to seal an eight-wicket win.

India will need to fight history when they take on the Black Caps again on the biggest stage of all – the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

Q

What is India’s record vs New Zealand in T20 World Cups?

A

India are winless, with New Zealand maintaining a 100% winning record in three meetings in T20 World Cups.

Q

When did India first face the “Kiwi jinx” in T20 World Cups?

A

It began in the 2007 inaugural edition, when New Zealand beat India by 10 runs in Johannesburg.

Q

How does the jinx affect T20 World Cup 2026 final?

A

India will need to break the Kiwi jinx on March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, to defend their title at home.

Tags

