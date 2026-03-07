India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Venue Guide: Date, Time, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
India take on New Zealand in the T20 WC 2026 final on Sunday
The final will be staged at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad
The Kiwis have never lifted the Men's T20 WC
Led by a scintillating batting display by Sanju Samson, India defeated England by seven runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium.
The Men In Blue will now prepare for the ultimate challenge where they face New Zealand on March 8, 2026. The titular clash will decide the T20 world champions after a month of high-voltage matches.
India enter the contest as defending champions whereas the BlackCaps have never lifted the T20 crown, but have a good record against the hosts in ICC finals.
Here’s a simple venue guide covering tickets, date, match timing and everything you need to know.
Date: March 8, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM (local time)
Teams: India, New Zealand
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium
Form guide: India
Last five games (most recent result first): W L W W W
Form guide: New Zealand
Last five games (most recent result first): W W W L W
How to buy India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final tickets?
Tickets for the T20 World Cup final are available through:
ICC website
Authorised ticketing partners
ICC’s official ticketing platform
Where to watch India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final on TV and Online?
Telecast - Star Sports Network
LIVE Streaming - Jio Hotstar website and app.