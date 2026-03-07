India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Venue Guide: Date, Time, Tickets - All You Need To Know

India Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final 2026: India will lock horns against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8 in Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published At:
Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium
The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat Photo: File
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India take on New Zealand in the T20 WC 2026 final on Sunday

  • The final will be staged at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

  • The Kiwis have never lifted the Men's T20 WC

Led by a scintillating batting display by Sanju Samson, India defeated England by seven runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium.

The Men In Blue will now prepare for the ultimate challenge where they face New Zealand on March 8, 2026. The titular clash will decide the T20 world champions after a month of high-voltage matches.

India enter the contest as defending champions whereas the BlackCaps have never lifted the T20 crown, but have a good record against the hosts in ICC finals.

Here’s a simple venue guide covering tickets, date, match timing and everything you need to know.

  • Date: March 8, 2026

  • Time: 7:00 PM (local time)

  • Teams: India, New Zealand

  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

Form guide: India

Last five games (most recent result first): W L W W W

Form guide: New Zealand

Last five games (most recent result first): W W W L W

Q

How to buy India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final tickets?

A

Tickets for the T20 World Cup final are available through:

  • ICC website

  • Authorised ticketing partners

  • ICC’s official ticketing platform

Q

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final on TV and Online?

A

Telecast - Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming - Jio Hotstar website and app.

