India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report And Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Get Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report and Ahmedabad hourly weather forecast for match 36 on Wednesday, 18 February

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Netherlands, World Cup Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast
Team India players celebrating after qualifying for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight.
Summary
  • India face the Netherlands in their second Group A match.

  • The match will be played on Wednesday, February 18, during the day.

  • India have qualified for Super 8 while Netherlands are on the verge of elimination

  • Clear and sunny skies with temperatures around 31–32°C, low humidity at 20%, and light winds at 8 km/h, with virtually no chance of rain

India gear up for their Group A encounter with the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, aiming to maintain their perfect record in the tournament.

The defending champions have looked sharp and clinical throughout the group stage, putting together a series of convincing wins that have set the tone for their campaign. Confidence is high as they prepare to extend their dominance on home soil.

The batting lineup is a formidable mix of experience and flair, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and supported by Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

Each player brings the ability to turn the game around quickly, giving India a strong edge in home conditions. Their depth ensures they can adapt to any situation, whether consolidating after early losses or accelerating in the latter stages of an innings.

India’s bowling attack is equally potent, with Varun Chakaravarthy’s spin, Arshdeep Singh’s pace and accuracy, and Jasprit Bumrah’s sheer skill forming a deadly combination.

Together, this balanced side is capable of challenging any opposition. For the Netherlands, the match presents a tough hurdle but also a chance to test themselves and end their campaign on a positive note.

India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad offers a true batting paradise, with a flat pitch and expansive outfield that make scoring freely and finding gaps easy.

Bowlers must stay disciplined, as loose deliveries are quickly punished. With clear skies, minimal dew, and temperatures around 31–34°C, conditions favor the team batting first. Recent first-inning scores of 213, 187, and 175 suggest another high total if India takes the crease early.

India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast
Today in Ahmedabad, expect clear and sunny skies with a high of 31–32°C and a low around 19–20°C. There’s virtually no chance of rain, humidity is low at 20%, and winds are light at 8 km/h, making for ideal conditions outdoors.

