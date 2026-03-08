India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: Men In Blue Gear Up For Ahmedabad Blockbuster

Team India trained at the nets for one last time in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday evening (March 7), ahead of their mouth-watering finale against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men In Blue are aiming to become the first-ever side to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, and also the first one to lift the trophy a third time. Meanwhile, captain Suryakumar Yadav brushed aside any concerns about the form of Varun Chakravarthy, even as the Tamil Nadu spinner kept largely to himself at the training session. After some single-wicket bowling, Chakravarthy walked back and quietly sat on a blue ice box, observing the proceedings as Kuldeep and Tilak Varma took turns bowling in the adjacent net.

India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and others during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/| Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Ishan Kishan
India's Sanju Samson, left, and Ishan Kishan during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Hardk pandya
India's Hardik Pandya during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Axar Patel
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Axar Patel during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand T20 World cup Final, Team India Training photo-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Axar Patel, right, during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
