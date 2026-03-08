India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: Men In Blue Gear Up For Ahmedabad Blockbuster

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and others during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

1/10 India's Abhishek Sharma, left, during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/| Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





2/10 India's Sanju Samson during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





3/10 India's Sanju Samson, left, and Ishan Kishan during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





4/10 India's Tilak Varma during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





5/10 India's Hardik Pandya during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





6/10 India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





7/10 India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





8/10 India's Kuldeep Yadav during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





9/10 India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Axar Patel during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





10/10 India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Axar Patel, right, during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





