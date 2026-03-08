What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

Summary of this article
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will look to have another shot at history on Sunday, March 8 when he battles Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the finals of the All England Open 2026 in Birmingham.
Lakshya stormed into the All England Open Badminton Championships men's singles final with a hard-fought win over Victor Lai of Canada in the semi-finals on Saturday.
He defeated the world number 16 Lai 21-16 18-21 21-15 in the match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.
This will be Sen's second final appearance in the prestigious tournament, having finished runner-up in 2022.
If Sen does go on to win the title on Sunday, it will make only the third Indian behind Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to have won the All England title.
Apart from them, the likes of Prakash Nath (1947) and Saina Nehwal (2015) came close to winning the title.
“I was just taking one point at a time and starting up the third set, I could feel a bit of cramps in the legs and I didn’t know if I could go all the way," Lakshya said after the match.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final: Streaming Details
When & where will Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final be played?
Lakshya Sen vs Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026 will start at 5:20 pm IST. It will be played at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
Where to watch All England Open 2026 badminton live in India?
One can catch the live streaming of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 matches on the JioStar app and website. The All England Open badminton tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Who did Lakshya Sen beat in the quarter-final round clash at All England Open badminton?
Li Shi Feng
Who finished as runners-up at All England Open badminton?
Prakash Nath (1947) and Saina Nehwal (2015)