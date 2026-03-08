FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Can India Qualify For Marquee Event? - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers - live streaming, schedule, pool, timings, venue and much more

Outlook Sports Desk
india hockey women file photo X
File photo of the India women’s national hockey team during a coaching camp. | Photo: X/Hockey India
Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 qualifiers start from Sunday, Mar 8 in Hyderabad

  • Salima Tete-led side are placed in Pool B

  • Top three finishers will earn qualification for the mega event later this year

The FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 qualifiers get underway at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 8 with India looking to make home advantage count and qualify for the perennial event.

The Hyderabad leg remains one of the two qualifying tournaments for the Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, with the other being held in Santiago, Chile. Eight teams will compete in each tournament.

India will compete against the likes of England, Scotland, the Republic of Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales and Austria for the qualifying spot in Hyderabad.

Can India Qualify For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026?

Salima Tete-led side will have their task cut out as they are placed in Pool B with the likes of Scotland, Uruguay and Wales. England, South Korea, Italy and Austria comprise of Pool A.

After the round-robin stage, the top-two will advance to the semi-finals with the a third-place play-off also in the offing.

Teams that end up being first, second and third will earn their spot at the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu.

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule

March 8, Sunday

  • England vs Italy - 12:45 AM (Pool A)

  • South Korea vs Austria - 3:00 PM (Pool A)

  • Scotland vs Wales - 5:15 PM (Pool B)

  • India vs Uruguay - 7:30 PM (Pool B)

March 9, Monday

  • Italy vs Austria - 12:45 AM (Pool A)

  • South Korea vs England - 3:00 PM (Pool A)

  • Uruguay vs Wales - 5:15 PM (Pool B)

  • Scotland vs India - 7:30 PM (Pool B)

March 11, Wednesday

  • England vs Austria - 12:45 AM (Pool A)

  • Italy vs South Korea - 3:00 PM (Pool A)

  • Uruguay vs Scotland - 5:15 PM (Pool B)

  • India vs Wales - 7:30 PM (Pool B)

March 13, Friday

  • 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B - 12:45 AM (fifth-eighth classification)

  • 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A - 3:00 PM (fifth-eighth classification)

  • 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B - 5:15 PM (Semi-finals)

  • 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A - 7:30 PM (Semi-finals)

March 14, Saturday

  • Loser M13 vs Loser M14 - 12:45 AM (Seventh-eighth place classification)

  • Winner M13 vs Winner M14 - 3:00 PM (Fifth-sixth place classification)

  • Loser M15 vs Loser M16 - 5:15 PM (Third-fourth place classification)

  • Winner M15 vs Winner M16 - 7:30 PM (Final)

* As per Indian Standard Times (IST)

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming

One can catch the live telecast on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India. For live streaming, the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 qualifiers will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

